Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 21:44

Cork v Limerick: Team news ahead of Munster hurling showdown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

John Kiely has opted for experience over youth as the All-Ireland champions begin their bid for three in a row on Leeside
Cork v Limerick: Team news ahead of Munster hurling showdown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy and Luke Meade of Cork in action in the All-Ireland hurling final. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

LIMERICK have named their team to face Cork in Sunday's Munster hurling clash.

John Kiely and his selectors have deployed Davie Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy to lead the attack alongside Aaron Gillane as Seamus Flanagan misses out through injury.

Despite speculation Cian Lynch would be shifted to midfield and Kyle Hayes redeployed as a centre-forward to target Mark Coleman, they're named in their usual 11 and seven spots respectively. Of course that doesn't they won't line up elsewhere come 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Will O'Donoghue was considered an injury doubt but is selected at centre-field alongside Darragh O'Donovan.

U20 duo Colin Coughlan and Cathal O'Neill were trialled heavily during a league campaign when Cork got the better of a Treaty outfit prioritising the championship but are held in reserve here. If either come on they'll then become ineligible for the Cork-Limerick U20 meeting next Wednesday. 

Ciarán Joyce will be making his first senior championship start this weekend and therefore wasn't used by Donal O'Mahony and the U20 management in their win over Clare last Wednesday.

The Rebel line-up will be unveiled at 8pm on Saturday, much to the frustration of supporters given the other Munster sides were able to publish their teams on Friday night, with Shane Kingston expected to start ahead of Alan Connolly, having impressed off the bench in the league final loss to Waterford.

LIMERICK (v Cork): 

N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; D. Reidy, A. Gillane, G. Mulcahy. 

Subs: B. Hennessy, C. Boylan, M. Casey, R. Connolly, A. Costello, C. Coughlan, R. English, R. Hanley, C. O’Neill, O. O’Reilly, P. Ryan.

More in this section

Meath v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Ricken steps down as Cork football manager due to health reasons
Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Historic draw for Vera Pauw's Ireland as they hold Sweden in World Cup qualifier
Cork's own Aaron Hill takes on Shaun Murphy in professional snooker exhibition Cork's own Aaron Hill takes on Shaun Murphy in professional snooker exhibition
cork gaa
<p>Cork manager Keith Ricken after his side's defeat in the McGrath Cup Final match between Kerry and Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Football manager Keith Ricken to take sabbatical from Cork job

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more