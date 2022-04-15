Cork v Limerick: Team news ahead of Munster hurling showdown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

LIMERICK have named their team to face Cork in Sunday's Munster hurling clash.

John Kiely and his selectors have deployed Davie Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy to lead the attack alongside Aaron Gillane as Seamus Flanagan misses out through injury.

Despite speculation Cian Lynch would be shifted to midfield and Kyle Hayes redeployed as a centre-forward to target Mark Coleman, they're named in their usual 11 and seven spots respectively. Of course that doesn't they won't line up elsewhere come 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Will O'Donoghue was considered an injury doubt but is selected at centre-field alongside Darragh O'Donovan.

U20 duo Colin Coughlan and Cathal O'Neill were trialled heavily during a league campaign when Cork got the better of a Treaty outfit prioritising the championship but are held in reserve here. If either come on they'll then become ineligible for the Cork-Limerick U20 meeting next Wednesday.

Ciarán Joyce will be making his first senior championship start this weekend and therefore wasn't used by Donal O'Mahony and the U20 management in their win over Clare last Wednesday.

The Rebel line-up will be unveiled at 8pm on Saturday, much to the frustration of supporters given the other Munster sides were able to publish their teams on Friday night, with Shane Kingston expected to start ahead of Alan Connolly, having impressed off the bench in the league final loss to Waterford.

LIMERICK (v Cork):

N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; D. Reidy, A. Gillane, G. Mulcahy.

Subs: B. Hennessy, C. Boylan, M. Casey, R. Connolly, A. Costello, C. Coughlan, R. English, R. Hanley, C. O’Neill, O. O’Reilly, P. Ryan.