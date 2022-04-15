Cork's own Aaron Hill takes on Shaun Murphy in professional snooker exhibition

PROFESSIONAL Snooker comes to Leeside when Cork wizard Aaron Hill plays former World Champion and World Number nine Shaun “The Magician“ Murphy in an exhibition event at the Glen Rovers Hurling and Football Club on Wednesday May 4th.

The main event will consist of the best of nine frames between the two professional players.

There will also be a special doubles match between two Cork GAA Legends, one will be Glen star Patrick Horgan, who will partner Aaron with the other player been named closer to the date to play with Shaun.

The event is generously sponsored again by Tom Singleton of Singleton’s SuperValu Hollyhill.

Tom has been Hill’s main sponsor and has always been very supportive to him through out his entire snooker career.

Aaron has been very unlucky as Covid has played havoc with his playing career in the last few years, however, when I called to his house on the Northside recently he was practicing hard on his own full size Championship table in the wonderful extension his father Steve built for him.

He has taken a few big scalps in the last two years more noteworthy Ronnie “The Rocket“ O’Sullivan beating him 5-4 at the 2020 European Championships.

He also beat Mathew Stephen’s 5-3 in the same tournament.

He also beat the UK Champion Zhao Xintong 5-4 in another tournament recently.

Cork snooker: Aaron Hill and his main sponsor Tomás Singleton of Singleton's SuperValu Hollyhill.

“ I’m really excited to get to play in front of the Cork public after a few years playing on the World Professional Tour,” Aaron said.

“ I would like to thank David Joyce and Connie O’Sullivan who are promoting this event, however, I an extremely grateful to Tom Singleton who again came up trumps by sponsoring the event.

“I was originally supposed to play Jimmy White, however, we couldn’t get a date to suit us both and Shaun stepped in.

”Jimmy and my great friend Ken Doherty have been great mentors to me over the last few years for which I’m very grateful as they both push me hard to get the best out of me.

"I also stay with Ken in his house every time I stay in Dublin,” Hill added.

This should be a wonderful event for all snooker fans to see two great players.

There will be a VIP Reception at 7pm.

Doors will open at 7.15pm with the main event starting at 8pm.

VIP tickets are priced at 40 Euro which includes a meet and greet the guests, hot buffet food, and priority seating.

Standard tickets are 20 Euro and can be got at Ticketstop.ie, David Joyce at 0874549659 or from the Crucible Snooker Club on 021-4397798.