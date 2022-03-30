Duhallow GAA: St Peter’s exact revenge on Duarigle Gaels in U21 final

St Peter’s 4-11 Duarigle Gaels 2-8

REVENGE proved sweet for St Peter’s on overcoming Duarigle Gaels in the Central Sport Stores Duhallow U21 B Football final at Banteer.

A well-deserved triumph for the Rockchapel, Meelin and Freemount contingent, their sheer intensity helped dominate the possession stakes over the course of the hour.

The emphatic nature of the margin was not expected as Duarigle Gaels had bettered the same opponents by seven points in the Group stages. On this occasion, the Millstreet and Cullen combination had no complaints to the superior power of a well-drilled and committed St Peter’s outfit.

Duarigle had started on a promising note before a breeze-assisted St Peter’s got to grips with the situation with Cormac Curtin and Eoin Collins posting points.

Steadily Peter’s looked focused through the effective play of Brian Carroll and Pat Curtin in defence with Cathal Broderick and Michael O’Callaghan catching the eye in midfield. A foul on Jimmy McAulliffe earned a penalty, Curtin tucking away neatly.

That score whipped up Peter’s momentum, Curtin turned provider for Collins to add a second goal for a commanding 2-6 to 0-3 lead at halftime. Peter’s remained a determined force on the restart, Collins forced a terrific save from Duarigle keeper Jack O’Riordan before Curtin made no mistake for his side’s third goal.

Duarigle improved, a glimmer of hope surfaced, a free from David O’Donovan dropped into the danger zone for Alan O’Leary to connect and deliver a much-needed goal. Back came St. Peter’s, three points from Collins and Curtin cancelled out the concession of the goal.

Again Duarigle attempted a recovery, forced to work much harder for their scores, O’Leary and Luke Murphy chipped in with points.

Peter’s industry stood between the sides, Curtin netting his third goal, a second penalty saved only for Curtin oblige with the rebound before Duarigle grabbed a late consolation goal from O’Donovan.

Scorers for St Peter’s: Cormac Curtin 3-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3 f), E Collins 1-4 (0-3 f), Ciarán Curtin, D Buckley 0-1 each.

Duarigle Gaels: L Murphy 0-5 (0-4 f), A O’Leary 1-1, D O’Donovan 1-0, D Murphy 0-2.

ST PETER’S: J Murphy; B Carroll, D Carroll, J Walsh; J Twomey, P Curtin, E Murphy; M O’Callaghan, C Broderick, Ciarán Curtin, Cormac Curtin, D Buckley; S Broderick, J McAulliffe, E Collins.

Sub: A Curtin for E Murphy, R McAulliffe for J Twomey, J McAulliffe for E Collins, D Dineen for Cormac Curtin.

DUARIGLE GAELS: J O’Riordan; C Casey, C Murphy, S Murphy; T Cronin, D Murphy, J Twomey; L O’Donoughue, L Murphy; F Cronin, H Linehan, A O’Leary; E O’Sullivan, D O’Donovan, D O’Riordan.

Subs: E O’Mahony for C Casey, E Murphy for D O’Riordan, N Daly for J Twomey, S O’Riordan for E O’Sullivan, L Doody for C Murphy.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk).