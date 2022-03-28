RINGMAHON Rangers received a special present on Monday evening, from none other than Jürgen Klopp.

The club were sent Caoimhín Kelleher’s jersey from the 2022 Carabao Cup final, a game which saw the shot-stopper from Mahon cement his name in Liverpool folklore.

The Reds boss included a special note for Ringmahon, thanking them for giving him the goalkeeper.

The handwritten message read: “To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers. Thank you for sending us Caoimhín. He’s done you proud! Cheers Jürgen Klopp.”

The club posted an image of jersey on their Facebook page and said: “What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final Liverpool FC winning Jersey. And to top it off a handwritten letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the John Gibbons from The Anfield Wrap for sorting us out.”

Kelleher is currently on Ireland duty, having been between the posts for the 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher signs autographs for players from Mourne Celtic, Drimnagh, after a Republic of Ireland training session. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The goalkeeper played four games in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup-winning campaign, a run beginning in the third round against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Kelleher became a specialist in the competition. Against Leicester City in December he saved two penalties to send Liverpool through to the semi-finals.

In the final at Wembley against Chelsea he put in a performance for the ages. Inside five minutes he had to deny Christian Pulisic from point-blank range. The shot-stopper had to stand his ground and divert a shot to Joël Matip, who then cleared it from danger.

Just after the half-time break, a chipped ball over the top found Mason Mount and the goalkeeper charged off his line. He spread himself and this put the Chelsea midfielder off, forcing him into a clumsy shot that hit the post.

Kelleher’s big moment came in the dying seconds of injury time after Marcos Alonso squeezed the ball across the box. Romelu Lukaku was at the near post and he flicked back, forcing Kelleher into a goal-line save.

The game finished 0-0 and in the shoot-out, every outfielder scored meaning Kelleher had to take a penalty. The shot-stopper, who came through Ringmahon Rangers as a striker before taking up goalkeeping, put away his penalty.

In sudden death, Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his spot-kick over the bar and Liverpool won the cup.

After the game, Klopp hailed Kelleher as one of the best in the world: “But to be honest for me Caoimhín Kelleher is the best number two goalie in the world as well.

“The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible. I can remember at least two incredible saves, and probably there were more. So he proved that the decision to line him up was absolutely right.

The goalkeeper has also been crucial to Liverpool’s run to the semi-finals of this season’s FA Cup.