Cork City move past Midleton into Munster Senior Cup semi-final

Cork City 3 Midleton 0

CORK City will play Treaty United in the Munster Senior Cup semi-final after defeating the Magpies on Monday night at Turner's Cross.

There were 462 in attendance as a brace from Bradley Walsh and an Oran Crowe goal gave the hosts the victory.

It was an impressive display from a much-changed City side who had five debutants in their starting 11. Colin Healy’s side showed their class throughout the contest but Midleton can be proud of their showing in the game.

The two clubs were no strangers to one another with this being the third successive time that they have faced each other in the competition. City defeated the Magpies in the 2019 final and were also successful when the sides met in the 2020 semi-final, with Covid affecting the competition last year.

The first chance of the night went to City when Josh Honohan rose above Midleton goalkeeper Shane O’Shea but John Keane saved his keeper with his goalline clearance.

Oran Crowe gave the League of Ireland side the lead in the 18th minute. Midleton had struggled to deal with defending City’s set-piece up to the point and it was from another City corner that they took the lead with Crowe being the quickest to latch onto a loose ball and smash it past O’Shea.

City were controlling the game midway through the half and were experiencing a lot of joy down the flanks with Kieran Coates and Zach Dunne causing the East Cork side a lot of problems. Both players were direct when in possession of the ball and made life difficult for Midleton.

Zach Dunne, Cork City, runs at Matthew Lambe and Kevin Tattan, Midleton. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Kennedy Amechi looked threatening and almost got on the scoresheet, but his clever flick was not powerful enough. Hurley nearly doubled his side’s lead from another City corner but unfortunately for him, his header came crashing back off the crossbar.

Jimmy Corcoran was making his competitive City debut since signing from Wexford and the goalkeeper looked impressive in his first outing for the club. He looked composed with the ball at his feet and was comfortable playing out from the back even when under pressure from opposing players.

City went two up five minutes before halftime. Amechi clipped an excellent through ball to Walsh, who controlled superbly and neatly finished into the bottom corner of the net.

Walsh was celebrating again in the 50th minute when he latched onto a mistake from Michael Russell before rounding O’Shea to tap into an empty net.

Matt Srbely should have added to his side’s advantage but was unable to hit the target from the edge of the area with O’Shea stranded.

Midleton’s James Leahy’s speculative effort almost had the amateur side celebrating but it drifted just over Corcoran’s crossbar before Russell was unable to direct his effort on target from close-range.

City failed to take further chances they created but overall, it was a good showing from the home side.

CITY: Corcoran (Cambers 70); Kargbo, Honohan, Hurley (O’Donovan 70); Coates (Healy-Byrne 57), Srbely (Carey 38), Crowe, Ayinde, Dunne (O’Sullivan 63); Amechi, Walsh.

MIDLETON: O’Shea; Tattan (Kruschel 46), Russell, Meade, Keane; Lambe (O’Halloran 68), C Daly, Healy, Leahy (M Daly 71), Hennessy (Coleman 78); Rooney (Williams 68).

Referee: D Keeler