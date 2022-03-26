Cork v Kilkenny: U20s edge out rivals in a high-scoring tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 3-21 Kilkenny 2-23

A GOOD workout for the Rebels as they took on Kilkenny in a U20 challenge game at Páirc Ui Chaoimh as a curtain-raiser to the senior tie.

The Rebels were pushed all the way by their opponents with Ben Cunningham, Jack Cahalane, Denis McSweeney, and Eoin Downey the pick of their side.

The Cats opened the scoring through a Billy Drennan free, with Cunningham replying for the Rebels.

The home side were enjoying the better of the opening exchanges with another from Cunningham and one from Daniel Hogan increasing their lead.

With nine minutes gone Cork got their opening goal when Colin Walsh played Denis McSweeney in to raise a green flag, making it 1-4 to 0-2.

But Kilkenny hit back strongly and rattled off the next six scores without reply. Two frees from Drennan, along with Clifford, McDonald, Hickey and Shine white flags made it 0-8 to 1-4.

Cunningham and Drennan exchanged points before Kilkenny raced into a 0-11 to 1-6 lead, with 18 minutes played.

Two more from Cunningham kept the Rebels in contention before Hogan got Cork’s second goal, after being set up by Jack Cahalane.

Shine pointed for his side, with McSweeney getting the last score of the half as the Rebels led 2-10 to 0-13 at half-time.

Cunningham and Brian O’Sullivan increased Cork’s lead, before a goal from Peter McDonald had Kilkenny back in contention, 1-14 to 2-12.

Walsh hit two for the Rebels, before the Cats hit five without reply, with Drennan getting three of them, to lead 1-20 to 2-14 after 45 minutes.

Cork’s third goal from Cahalane put them back in front, with Luke Horgan, Cunningham and Hogan all adding white flags. With time running out Cork led by 3-21 t0 1-23, but Kilkenny were awarded a late free.

Drennan found the back of the net but this proved to be the last action as the Rebels ran out winners by a point.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham 0-9 (0-3f, 0-2 65), D Hogan 1-3, J Cahalane, D McSweeney 1-1 each, C Walsh 0-3, B Keating, B O’Sullivan, D Healy, L Horgan 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: B Drennan 1-10 (1-7 f, 0-1 65), P McDonald 1-1, I Byrne, H Shine 0-3 each, T Clifford 0-2, A Hickey, P Langton, B Reid, P Blanchfield 0-1 each.

CORK: C Wilson; C McCarthy, K Lyons, E Downey; M Howell, E Twomey, L Horgan; B O’Sullivan, M Mullins; D McSweeney, B Cunningham, B Keating; C Walsh, D Hogan, J Cahalane.

Subs: B Saunderson for C Wilson (h-t), C Smyth for M Howell, D Healy for B Keating, E O’Leary for D McSweeney (all 43), E Kirby for J Cahalane, D O’Sullivan for C McCarthy (both 52).

KILKENNY: A Rafter; N Rowe, S Purcell, P Lennon; P Moylan, J Fitzpatrick, P Langton; K Doyle, B Reid; A Hickey, B Drennan, P McDonald; I Byrne, T Clifford, H Shine.

Subs: M Gannon for P Langton, P Blanchfield for H Shine (both 50), T Dunne for A Hickey (52), E O’Brien for J Fitzpatrick (56).

Referee: Colm Lyons, Cork.