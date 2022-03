THE Gold Cup brings the curtain down on the Cheltenham Festival with local jockeys Paul Townend and Davy Russell vying for glory while there will be massive interest locally in Jesse Evans and It Came To Pass who run in the County Hurdle and Hunters Chase.

Galvin and Russell are disputing favouritism with A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore while Townend will ride the dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo.

Gordan Elliott has worked wonders with Galvin who has improved for every run and was a winner of the National Hunt Chase at last years meeting.

Al Boum Photo is coming in here slightly under the radar. His prep run was on New Year’s Day at Tramore. Minella Indo is the defending champion and disappointed in the King George before finishing second in the Irish Gold Cup. As always this is very competitive with Galvin and Russell being a hopeful vote over A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore.

Jesse Evans runs for the Singletons and Noel Meade and is priced at 20/1. This is a fiercely competitive 28-runner handicap and Paul Townend rides State Man who will be a tough nut to crack.

It Came To Pass famously won the Hunters Chase in 2020 for Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan and comes here after a quiet preparation. He might be a 33/1 chance, but connections are hopeful of a good run and the drying ground will be in his favour.

Jockey Maxine O'Sullivan celebrates with the trophy after It Came To Pass. Picture: PA

Billaway has finished runner-up on the last two runnings and holds a favourites chance.

The Triumph Hurdle gets the final day underway, and the Irish horses look set to dominate.

Vauban is edging favouritism after a magnificent victory at the Dublin Racing Festival and Townend will be hoping to get the day off to a flyer.

Pied Piper is unbeaten in two starts and Russell has a great record in this race.

The Mares Chase looks another battle between Townend and Russell who ride Ellimay and Mount Ida.

The latter was a winner at the festival last year and will take plenty of stopping.

Gordon Elliott has a terrific record in the Martin Pipe and he can claim victory here with Hollow Games in the colours of Bective Stud.

TIPS

Triumph Hurdle: Pied Piper, D Russell, G Elliot

County Hurdle: State Man, P Townend, W Mullins

Albert Bartlett Hurdle: Ginto, J Kennedy, G Elliot

Gold Cup: Galvin, D Russell, G Elliot

Hunters Chase: It Came To Pass (E/W), M O’Sullivan, E O’Sullivan

Mares Chase: Mount Ida, D Russell, G Elliot

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle: Hollow Games, J Kennedy, G Elliot.