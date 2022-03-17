Kevin Murphy's Cheltenham tips: Love Envoi can deliver a Cork winner in Mares Novice Hurdle

CORK’S Paul Townend has a very strong book of rides today and Klassical Dream has a massive chance in the Stayers Hurdle, the feature on day three of the festival.

This horse was a winner of the Supreme in 2019 but injuries kept him off the track for a full season.

Klassical then put in a sensational performance to win at the Punchestown Festival last April. His only blemish was a disappointing run on Thyestes Chase day at Gowran Park where Willie Mullins admitted the horse was probably a little undercooked.

Klassical Dream ridden by Paul Townend on his way winning The Dornan Engineering Christmas Hurdle. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Flooring Porter was a brilliant winner of the race last year and trainer Gavin Cromwell appears bullish about a repeat performance.

He’s another quirky character who looks a major player. Champ represents the English powerhouse yard of Nicky Henderson while Thyme Hill comes into this race nice and fresh. But I expect Flooring Porter to edge out Klassical Dream here.

It’s a huge day for Cork man and former jockey Noel Fehily who runs two horses for his racing syndicate. Love Envoi who will be ridden by Jonathan Burke takes her chance in the Mares Novice Hurdle.

She is unbeaten in four races but will have to contend with seven runners from the Mullins yard. Fehily runs Come On Teddy in the Kim Muir and this horse has the assistance of top amateur jockey Will Biddick in this marathon trip for the amateur riders. The Turners Novice Chase looks a real Cheltenham match between Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs.

Both horses have won at last year’s festival and after plenty of deliberations the big clash is on. Galopin looked sensational over Christmas at Leopardstown and is now outright favourite for this.

But Henry De Bromhead won’t be too bothered by the betting, and I expect his pride and joy Bob Olinger to emerge victorious here.

Alloha, with Patrick Mullins up, looking back for dangers winning for trainer Willie Mullins. Picture; Healy Racing

Allaho has been the Irish banker for some time now and another warm favourite for Townend and Mullins in the Ryanair Chase. A brilliant winner of the race last season he looks unopposable here.

The Pertemps Network Final is always a puzzle, but the Elliot team have really banged the drum for a repeat victory for Sire Du Berlais in the McManus silks. However, I like the chances of Falcano who is also trained by Elliot.

TODAY’S TIPS

Turners Novice Chase: Bob Olinger, Rachael Blackmore, Henry De Bromhead

Pertemps Network Final: Falcano, Gordon Elliot, JC Gainsford

Ryanair Chase: Allaho, Paul Townend, W Mullins

Stayers Hurdle: Flooring Porter, D Mullins, G Cromwell

Paddy Power Plate: Grand Paradis, D Russell, G Elliot

Mares Novice Hurdle: Love Envoi, J Burke, H Fry

Kim Muir Challenge Cup: Come On Teddy, W Biddick, T George.