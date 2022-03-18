Cork v Wexford: Changes in kit and personnel but Rebels hope for similar outcome 

SUNDAY: Allianz HL Division 1 Group A: Wexford v Cork, 1.45pm.

WHILE it will be a case of turning back the clock on the sartorial front in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday, Cork will look to maintain the progress that has earned them a perfect so far in the league.

Celebrating the 30th year of the sponsorship deal with Allianz (originally Church & General, who were taken over by the German giant in 1999), both sides will be clad in jerseys that are replicas of those worn three decades ago. The shirts won’t go on general sale, though one jersey signed by the panel will be auctioned off and the proceeds going to Women’s Aid.

Cork captain Brian Corcoran - with then-Lord Mayor Micheál Martin watching on - lifts the National Hurling League trophy after victory over Wexford in a second replay in 1993. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cork will hope that the change of kit won’t result in a change of fortune, though whatever happens both they and Wexford – who have also won four from four – will be in the semi-finals.

Rotation was likely anyway, but with Tim O’Mahony and Seán O’Donoghue carrying niggles and Conor Cahalane having picked up a finger injury, the Cork management will be forced into some selection changes.

Unfortunately, one player who won’t be able to take advantage is Declan Dalton, whose return to the inter-county scene has been delayed after he picked up a hamstring injury.

The Fr O’Neills man missed his club’s Co-op SuperStores SAHC semi-final and final last winter after sustaining a serious foot injury. Having recovered from that, he had been back in training with Cork in recent weeks but this latest setback will keep him out for a number of weeks.

With the league knockout stages following quickly and the championship campaign commencing with a clash against Limerick on April 17, Dalton has suffered through unfortunate timing. Similarly, Alan Cadogan, who started the league opener against Clare but was forced off in that game, is back in full training and played for Douglas last week but this match may be too soon for him.

Goalkeeper Ger Collins, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Cormac O’Brien, Tommy O’Connell, Sam Quirke, Luke Meade, Brian Roche, Mark Keane and Seán Twomey are among those who could be given starting berths. However, regardless of the level of change from the win over Galway a fortnight ago, Cork manager Kieran Kingston is expecting a strong performance.

We can’t control what kind of a team Wexford will put out or what their approach will be but they’re at home and they’ll want to put in a performance.

“There’s no being cute or anything, it’s irrelevant and you want to maintain your level of competitiveness and your level of performance because you’ve no control over who you’ll draw in the semi-finals the following Sunday.

“The game really is about continuing to be competitive, having a good performance and getting game-time into lads that we haven’t had an opportunity to, or elsewhere our hand is forced and we have to give lads downtime.”