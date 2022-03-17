Sciath na Scol back in Cork: Details of the primary school GAA fixtures for 2022

SCIATH na Scol action is back this spring.

The hugely popular Primary Schools GAA competition for boys and girls across the city and county was put on hold in 2020 when Covid hit.

Four rounds of matches and finals went unplayed since the football competitions concluded in the winter of 2019. Now the games return over the coming weeks and will run into June when the finals take place, with the emphasis on hurling and camogie in their traditional slots.

The Sciath deciders are always a highlight of the sporting calendar, giving children the chance to wear the school geansaí in big games, cheered on by overenthusiastic parents and flag-waving classmates. Even for those who don't make it to the finals, there's no shortage of fun to be had from heading out of school to play GAA.

Locally there will be some football activity with the West Cork region organising football leagues, before finals across the last week of May in Dunmanway.

Duhallow has a schools programme after the St Patrick's Day break and North Cork are aiming to stage hurling and football competitions, with the Mallow GAA Complex hosting those finals in June. The Carrigdhoun have a number of football blitzes planned for May.

Claire Holland, Riverstown NS, Ann Daly, Scoil Mhuire, Ballincollig, and Tess Desmond, Scoil Aiseirí Chríost, Farranree, are all smiles at the launch. Picture: David Keane.

Details of the 2022 events were unveiled at a meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this week. The plan is to run games on either side of Easter before finals at Páirc Uí Rinn across the two weeks on either side of the June Bank Holiday week.

A total of 25 sections have been newly devised to cover hurling and camogie along with mixed groups where the same schools will meet in both.

The organisers estimate that 8,500 pupils will be involved in the four guaranteed games and that's before the enjoyment and development from training and challenge matches are factored in. There was a higher level of entries than anticipated which illustrates how eager pupils and teachers are to pick up their hurleys again.

A section of the large crowd attended the launch of the Allianz Sciath na Scol hurling and camogie competitions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: David Keane.

A spokesperson explained: "Sciath na Scol Chorcaí is recommencing its on-field activates for the first time since February 2020.

"Currently, over 400 schools take part in both the main competitions with focus around the periphery of Cork city as well four regional divisions; North Cork, Duhallow, West Cork and Carrigdhoun."

Over the past three weeks, Coiste Sciath na Scol have met to plan this schedule following the announcement by Cumann na mBunscoil Náisiúnta in mid-February that all Primary GAA Games could start again from March 1, in line with national public health advice.

For the first time since 2019, there will also be Primary Games representative teams in hurling, football, camogie and ladies football involved in half-time exhibition matches during Cork's Munster championship campaign.

"Coiste Sciath na Scol maintained some activities during Covid-19 restrictions, including very popular interactive skills competition and quizzes, but it's fantastic to see a return to training and matches from now on."

Mairead O'Callaghan, runaí and Dave Collins, cathaoirleach, on duty at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: David Keane.

A meeting was recently held with Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan and Kevin O’Callaghan, the experienced games manager of Cork GAA, to set the stage for the upcoming programme.

"It was a very positive meeting which included the commitment to continue the necessary supports to ensure Sciath na Scol activities are undertaken both professionally as well as been a key part of the local GAA calendar.

"A football and hurling skills competition will be jointly run by the Sciath na Scol and Cork County Board GDAs in early April.

"Parallel to this, West Cork will organise their football leagues and finals which take place in Dunmanway in the last week of May.

"Duhallow will also commence their schools programme this month. North Cork will aim to play both hurling and football competitions, with Mallow Gaa Complex hosting their finals in June. While Carrigdhoun will organise a number of football blitzes in the May. All of the above divisions, organise competitions for both boys and girls."