AUL: Los Zarcos book President’s Cup final place with win over Churchvilla

LOS ZARCOS scorched into the President’s Cup final after they beat Churchvilla 3-1 at the Mayfield Community School’s all-weather facility over the weekend.

It was a solid display from the Millstreet outfit with massive performances from everyone involved.

In defence, they were rock solid with a no-nonsense approach from Patrick Dineen and Darragh Murphy who were imperious.

In midfield, they dictated for large chunks of the tie and although they did miss some gilt-edge chances in the first half, their goals were well worth the wait.

After a tentative start, Los Zarcos were accorded a glorious chance to nose in front when they were awarded a penalty after Alan Murphy was fouled inside the box in the sixth minute.

From the spot, Denny Twomey’s strike came back off the butt of the upright before going away to safety.

The tie wandered into a state of hustle and bustle after that until Colm O’Leary’s effort was blocked by Sam McSweeney who was in the right place at the right time — close to the post.

Los Zarcos were showing signs of gaining the upper hand and after David Kelly turned near the edge of the box, he rifled over with his effort.

Churchvilla's Brendan Twomey looks for an option in the action against Los Zarcos at the Mayfield Community School.

Then, Kelly got away on the right flank before whipping in a sumptuous ball that looked destined for Alan Murphy, but a timely intervention from Alan Warren with a headed clearance saved the day for Churchvilla.

The Millstreet side had a golden opportunity to nose in front when Neil Flahive was played in by a lovely weighted pass from Colm O’Leary, but he drilled disappointingly over.

A through ball by Mike Murphy almost set up Flahive, but he came out second best when it came to winning the 50-50 with Churchvilla’s keeper Jack Ryan.

Churchvilla really started well as the second half took off, but they were dealt a blow after just seven minutes when Ross O’Donoghue saw his effort touch off a number of bodies before nestling in the net for a deserved advantage to Los Zarcos.

But, minutes later, failure by the Los Zarcos defence to deal with a free kick allowed Alan Warren an opportunity to find the bottom corner of the net.

It was all happening now and no sooner had Churchvilla finished celebrating their equaliser, Los Zarcos took the initiative again when a well struck effort by O’Leary went flashing into the Churchvilla net.

Not long afterward, the goal of the game arrived when, from a free kick, the ball broke for Flahive who showed great balance before producing a magnificent finish into the far corner as Churchvilla’s keeper could only look on.

Los Zarcos continued on the front foot and Flahive collected on the right before gaining ground on his way towards goal, but his effort was dragged across Jack Ryan.

Then, when Mike Murphy’s corner reached O’Leary who was unmarked near the edge of the box, he failed to keep his half-volley down.

Churchvilla's Alan Warren was successful in this tackle against Los Zarcos' David Kelly. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Los Zarcos’ Alan Murphy had another chance to make it four when after his sizzling effort was parried by Ryan, it came back into his path, but the upright denied him the opportunity to extend his side’s lead.

Churchvilla never gave up with Ivan Merz drilling an effort across the goal before Chris Ruddy saw his header sail over from a corner.

Further efforts followed from Jake Coady and Jamie O’Gorman, but Los Zarcos managed the game well until the end with plenty of composure.

CHURCHVILLA: Jack Ryan, Alan Linehan, Cian Murphy, Alan Warren, Sam McSweeney, Darragh O’Mahony, Ivan Merz, Daniel Gilroy, Jake Coady, Brendan Twomey, Sam Murphy.

Subs: Ryan Forde for Alan Linehan (50), Chris Ruddy for Sam Murphy (63), Jamie O’Gorman for Daniel Gilroy (77), James McNamara for Ryan Forde (80).

LOS ZARCOS: Denny Twomey, Conor Corkery, Mark O’Connor, Patrick Dineen, Darragh Murphy, Ross O’Donovan, Neill Flahive, Colm O’Leary, David Kelly, Alan Murphy, Mike Murphy.

Subs: Adrian Sheehan for Ross O’Donoghue (65), Shane Dineen for David Kelly (82), Colin Murphy for Neill Flahive (85).

Referee: Denis Cronin.