The Address UCC Glanmire complete the double with victory over arch-rivals DCU Mercy

DCU Mercy 54

The Address UCC Glanmire 80

THE Address UCC Glanmire completed the Women’s Super League and Cup double when they easily accounted for DCU Mercy at the DCU Complex.

This was Glanmire at their best as coach Mark Scannell praised the manner his team has played throughout the campaign.

Scannell said: “This was a pure team performance as all my players rose to the challenge and to beat a good team like DCU on their home court by 26 points shows the quality in my squad.”

It has been a tremendous season for the Cork side and they now can complete the elusive treble when competing in the Champions Trophy in the opening weekend of April.

“We will stay focused on the job in hand and hopefully our fans will enjoy next weekend when we conclude our league series with a home game against Trinity Meteors,” added Scannell.

Right from tip off Glanmire looked the dominant side and with Carrie Shepherd giving an exhibition of shooting they raced into a 10 point lead.

The Dublin side were struggling to stay the pace and despite Bailey Greenberg nailing a couple of late baskets in the quarter DCU trailed 26-10.

To be fair DCU changed tactics in defence and they restricted the various Glanmire scoring threats on the restart.

Midway through the quarter a Megan Connolly three pointer reduced the deficit to 10 points but to be fair panic never came into Glanmire’s game.

In the closing minutes to the interval Claire Melia and Casey Grace executed baskets and at the interval the Cork side still commanded a 13 point lead.

In the third quarter the class of Glanmire resurfaced again as captain Aine McKenna showed her leadership qualities.

McKenna who recently led her team to cup glory has always been a key player and when she nailed a three pointer in the 27th minute it helped give give her team 16 point cushion.

The Dublin side threw the kitchen sink at Glanmire but to no avail as they trailed 60-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch Glanmire continued to turn the screw as they were crowned champions in style.

Top Scorers for DCU Mercy: B Greenberg 20, A Mayze 14 , N Clancy 8.

The Address UCC Glanmire: C Shepherd 25, T Pfirman 14, C Melia 10.

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, N Clancy, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, A Mayze, E Carroll, M O Seaghdha, H Thornton, A Donohue, R Brennan, B Greenberg.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, A Dooley, C Shepherd, A Murphy, E O’Shea, M Loughery, A Furlong, T Pfirman.

Referees: P Caden (Dublin), T Guebelli (Dublin).