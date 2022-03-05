Cork hurlers getting the blend just right, from rookie Daire O'Leary to talisman Patrick Horgan

THERE was the ideal blend of youth and experience in the Cork team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

Read More Cork hurlers push past Galway to secure league semi-final berth

Manning the edge of the square was Daire O'Leary, who would be backboning the Rebel bid for three-in-a-row at U20 if he hadn't been fast-tracked into the senior ranks along with Ciarán Joyce (absent with a knock).

Captaining the team and running the show from centre-back again was Mark Coleman, who like wing-forward Robbie O'Flynn and midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon, turns 25 this year. Vice-captain Seán O'Donoghue and keeper Patrick Collins are a year older.

Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly, fresh out of U20, were down the middle of the attack, linking up with Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy, the two Rebels in their thirties, while Rob Downey and Ger Millerick are products of the 2017 minor crop that bridged a nine-year gap in landing a Munster title.

Shane Barrett of Cork is tackled by Joseph Cooney of Galway. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Horgan yet again showed his value to Cork hurling with a tally of 1-13: priceless. Though already regarded an all-time great, even without a Celtic Cross, he'll only be fully appreciated when he's gone.

He was metronomic from placed balls as always but more notable was that of his 1-2 from play, 1-1 came from turnovers he forced. His work-rate showed how much being a starter in Rebel red means to him.

His cleverly-taken goal, the stick shortened rather than going for the expected batted finish, came after he picked Daithí Burke's pocket. It gave Cork the breathing space they needed to control the game.

He put his finger to his mouth in celebration, perhaps to silence those who wondered if Cork would be better served by using the Glen talisman as an impact sub.

It wasn't too outrageous a suggestion. He's 34 in May and Shane Kingston (suspended here) led the line brilliantly in the opening league wins over Clare and Offaly when Horgan didn't start. Still, Horgan was the top-scorer from play in last season's Premier SHC on Leeside and if anything, he's stronger, fitter and more mobile than he a decade ago.

Harnedy, 32 in the summer, clipped over a couple of points in Cork's three league wins to date but here had 0-4, was fouled for three converted frees and assisted Mellerick's score.

Jack Grealish of Galway is tackled by Seamus Harnedy of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It was a timely reminder of his ability to make an impact, having been one of the few Rebels to show up in last year's All-Ireland final.

RTE gave the MVP to Horgan but it could have been Harnedy.

KEY

You'd imagine Cork's progress in this season's Munster series and beyond will be based on how the young guns cope with the white heat of championship. O'Leary and Joyce are vital additions to the defence because they've height and athleticism.

O'Leary was trusted by Kieran Kingston and his selectors to mark Conor Whelan and held him to 0-1. He was content to break the sliotar and spoil away to negate him. Proper man-marking.

Daire O'Leary of Cork concedes a free for a foul hand pass while under pressure from Gavin Lee of Galway. He'd a rock-solid game overall though. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Barrett eventually ran out of steam in the fourth quarter but, as was the case against Declan Hannon the week before, he was busy enough to occupy Pádraic Mannion and find pockets of space to rifle a couple of points. Alan Connolly and Jack O'Connor never stopped battling but the sliotar just wouldn't bounce their way.

Conor Cahalane was excellent in his late cameo once more. When Galway trimmed the gap to four points with five minutes of normal time remaining he came to the fore. He teed up a Darragh Fitzgibbon point after Seán O'Donoghue charged out with a 50-50 ball from the corner and was then fouled for two Horgan frees. Game over.

One area of concern for Cork was how much space Tom Monaghan and Ronan Glennon had to share 0-9 due to Millerick covering back from midfield to facilitate Coleman as quarterback. On the flipside, Galway never looked like goaling and Cork had four opportunities.

With Wexford to come in two weeks in a dead-rubber and a league semi-final slot secured, they've time to work on it.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Cork v Galway in the Allianz Hurling League here!

Full-Time Score:

Cork 1-26

Galway 0-23

#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/oYY1udFnqf — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 5, 2022

LEAGUE SCORERS:

Shane Kingston 4-17 (0-11 f, 0-1 65);

Patrick Horgan 1-22 (0-6 f, 0-1 65);

Mark Coleman 0-13 (0-8 f);

Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-9;

Conor Lehane 1-5;

Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Barrett 0-6;

Tim O’Mahony 1-3;

Luke Meade 1-1;

Ciarán Joyce 0-3;

Ger Millerick, Mark Keane, Jack O’Connor, Conor Cahalane, Colin O’Brien, Sam Quirke, Alan Cadogan, Padraig Power, Rob Downey 0-1 each.