UCC's All-Ireland intermediate football triumph bodes well for the future

THE Sigerson Cup may have eluded UCC this season, but the performances of their intermediate and Freshers teams offer genuine hope for next year and beyond.

Defeat by UCD was the seniors’ lot but the second team went all the way to the All-Ireland title and the first years’ also reached the final only to come up against a crack DCU outfit.

The opening rounds of the intermediate championship provided early indications of the potential in the College side, scoring 11 goals in emphatic victories over MTU Cork and NUIG, to roar into the semi-finals.

An away tie against UL represented a formidable challenge on the basis their Sigerson team was making steady progress to the final, but the Cork students won by 1-15 to 1-11 to set-up a decider with the-all-conquering DCU.

As expected, it was tight in IT Carlow before College emerged victorious on a 1-12 to 1-9 scoreline with Kerry’s Tom Hoare captaining the side.

The successful manager was Charlie McLoughlin with selectors Billy Morgan, Christy Kearney, Mike Twomey and Mick Reynolds.

Of the 30 players on the panel. 19 were from Cork, including some who wore the county jersey at under-age level, like keeper Gavin Creedon (KIlshannig), Dan O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Brian Lynch (Douglas), Luke Horgan (Nemo Rangers) and Bill Curtin (Kilshannig) in defence and Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg) and Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig) in attack.

“The majority of the team will still be around for next year’s Sigerson and that’s encouraging,” said John Grainger, UCC’s Development Officer.

The team was: G Creedon (Kilshannig); T O’Donoghue (Carrignavar), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), B Lynch (Douglas); M Cooper (Dr Croke’s), B Curtin (Kilshannig), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers); T Hoare (Kerin’s O’Rahillys), D McMahon (Austin Stacks); J O’Mullane (Kilmurry), K Falvey (Annascaul), H Murphy (Éire Óg); S Quilter (Austin Stacks), K O’Reilly (Carrigaline), D Dorgan (Ballincollig).

Subs used: D O’Connor (Knocknagree), R O’Flynn (Éire Óg) and B Cripps (Nemo Rangers).

Panel: N O'Connell (Glanmire), I Jennings (Kilmacabea), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), R Doyle (Fossa), D O'Leary (Ardfinnan), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), B O'Sullivan (St Brigid’s Dublin), N Lordan (Ballinora), S Desmond (Clondrohid), D Cleary (Laune Rangers), P Reville (Kilmore Wexford).