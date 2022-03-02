Blended team pays off for Danny Murray's Glasheen side

CHOOSING quality over quantity proved to be a right decision for Glasheen FC.

Last season they struggled trying to field two teams so it was decided this season to put one strong team in which proved to be the best decision as they currently sit top of the Junior second division with only one loss after 12 games.

Manager Danny Murray is delighted with the squad assembled and believes the mixture of youth and experience is what makes them so strong this season.

“Our squad is unbelievably strong this season and that’s due to the mixture of youth and experience,” said Murray.

"We had two teams last season and struggled for numbers most weeks so this season we put one team in and that was mostly from the second string team who were very young but all ball players.

"The experience of the players from the first team Jason Luxford, Steve Duffy, Jason Murphy, Kieran O’Donovan and our warrior of a captain Declan O’Flaherty added to the youthful enthusiasm and skill of James Lynam, Aidan Sheehan, David Holland, Liam Hogan, Jamie Mac and their captain last season Gavin Murphy.

"This was added with players from Corinthians, Casement Celtic and Richmond which have all added huge quality to our squad.”

Now in his fifth year as Manager, Murray carries on the legacy of his family's connection with the club that dates back many decades.

And his aim for the season is to win silverware because he believes he has the squad and backroom staff good enough to do so.

“Top of the league, it sounds great but means nothing until all the games are played.

Glasheen manager Danny Murray

"We deserve to be top because we have the best squad and the best players and if we don’t win it then the manager takes the hit , if your given the best players you should win and I believe we have the quality to do so.

“At the start of season you have hopes and expectations but don’t want to set the bar too high so I’d have gladly taken a promotion if offered back in July.

"Back then I didn’t know the new guys were going to bring so much to us and I’m really proud not only that we are currently on top of the league but it’s the way we have done it that’s so exciting, playing good football with pace and energy all over the pitch and scoring plenty of goals along the way.”

The father of two is quick to praise others and his backroom staff of Mark Roche and Eddie Hegarty create the perfect balance and have given him huge support.

“At the moment Mark and Eddie are with me in the management team. Mark came to the club five seasons ago as a player but injury and work commitments have sent him down this road and I’m happy to have him.

"He has a good connection with the younger lads and is whole hearted in his efforts to bring the club forward.

"Eddie is very relaxed with a good football mind and recently joined the management while at the same time doing the secretary job and being a player so his commitment to the club now and over the last number of years has shown his heart is in the club.

"It’s important to have different sets of eyes looking at games because we are all guilty of being blinkered at times and need input from all three to get us to where we want to be.”

Frustrated by the rules which are stopping many players from playing, Murray hopes there can be a change.

“We have already lost players to other clubs and have several players who have been approached illegally by other clubs this season but it seems to go unpunished.

"We have several players training with us who we can’t sign because of ridiculous rules but I’ve been in touch with sport Ireland and FAI and am awaiting confirmation from them about the situation.

"It seems ridiculous in 2022 that with Covid and mental health issues that young lads are being stopped from playing sports because of outdated rules.”

Prepared to continue their good form and add again to their squad in the transfer window, Murray is excited for the remainder of the season.

“It’s an honour to manage Glasheen FC and to bring trophies to the club that my late father was so involved with is my goal it’s what drives me on.

"When I think of the great managers I played under for this club, John Maloney, Richard Grainger, Sean O’Sullivan, the wonderful players such as Ginger Healy, Miah Dennehy and Carl Humphries and countless others.

"It’s a different time, different lifestyle and different commitments but the sun is shining on us at the moment and with 12 of my squad 20 years old and younger we have a chance to change the slid the club was in for a few years.

"The club deserves better but nothing is given to you. It takes a lot of work and new members as players and committee are always welcome.

“Our aims for the season are to finish as strongly as we started and keep the pressure on our opponents.

"We have lots of work to do to keep the squad together for the foreseeable future and if we can do that with such a young squad then the future looks bright for Glasheen FC.”