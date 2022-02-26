Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 15:03

Colin Healy to take leave of absence from Cork City due to personal reasons

First team coaching staff of Richie Holland, Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty will step up for the next few weeks
7 May 2021; Cork City manager Colin Healy during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Wexford at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

A club statement said: "Cork City FC wish to inform supporters that Colin Healy has requested a short leave of absence for personal reasons at the start of March.

"In Colin’s absence, the team will be managed by the existing first team coaching staff of Richie Holland, Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty, and the club has full faith in them to deliver the necessary results on the pitch.

"We look forward to welcoming Colin back in his full management capacity when he is ready. The club will not be making any further comment on the matter, and we would ask for the media and our supporters to respect Colin’s privacy at this time."

