Rockmount at home to Ulster side Bonagee United in the FAI Intermediate Cup quarter final

Rockmount will be at home to Bonagee United in the quarter-finals of the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup.

The draw, which was completed earlier today by Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny at FAI HQ, saw the Ulster Senior League side drawn against the Munster Senior League outfit whilst St. Francis host Killester Donnycarney.

The other two quarter-finals will see Cockhill Celtic travel to Bluebell United and Maynooth University Town host either Malahide United or Carrigaline United.

The semi-final draw was also completed with the path to the final now established with full draw details available below.

The quarter-finals will take place on the week ending Sunday, March 20, the semi-finals will take place on Sunday, April 17 and the final is set for Sunday, May 15.

On the quarter-final draw, Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny commented: "Maynooth University Town have had a good couple of years in the cup competitions so it'll be an interesting tie against Malahide or Carrigaline.

"Bluebell against Cockhill, tough draw for Gavin Cullen's men coming down to Dublin to play Bluebell so that is a finely-poised one.

"St. Francis, great tradition in the Junior Cup, the Intermediate Cup and of course, in the League of Ireland, so the resurgence of St. Francis against Killester. Killester have had a lot of good teams in recent years and that will be a good game.

"What a journey for Bonagee! Tough trip for them from Letterkenny down to Rockmount but I'm sure they'll look forward to it."

FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup - Quarter-Final Draw:

Maynooth University Town v Malahide United/Carrigaline United Bluebell United v Cockhill Celtic St. Francis FC v Killester Donnycarney Rockmount AFC v Bonagee United All ties to be played the week ending Sunday, March 20.

FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup - Semi-Final Draw:

Bluebell United/Cockhill Celtic v St. Francis FC/Killester Donnycarney Rockmount AFC/Bonagee United v Maynooth University Town/Malahide U or Carrigaline U All ties to be played the week ending Sunday, April 17.