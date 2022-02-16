District court the glory with shock win over Doolan's Cow in Business league

District 11 2 Doolan’s Cow 1

IN a momentous weekend for upsets in which three of the top four in the Premier all made their exits on the same day for the first time in the competition’s history, District 11 shocked hot favourites Doolan’s Cow by winning 2-1 at the GACA Grounds.

Lewis O’Mahony fired low into the bottom corner after minutes to give District the perfect start and despite Aaron Hennessy drawing level after Tony O’Reilly’s shot came back off the keeper, O’Mahony struck again with a sublime volley in the 42nd minute.

The hosts held out under intense pressure for a memorable victory with standout performances from O’Mahony, Barry Twohig and Alex Delea. LiamHorgan, Brian Harris and Ian McCarthy were prominent for the visitors.

Satellite Taxis 0 Lion’s Den 1:

In the much-anticipated meeting between the teams currently at the top of their respective divisions, Lion’s Den extended their unbeaten run in league and cup to 12 matches and made it through to the last eight at the first attempt.

While Taxis enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, they could not break down a well-organised Den 11. The tie was decided in the 75th minute by a sublime free-kick from 30 yards from outstanding centre-back Tim O’Donovan.

The two O’Donovans. Tim and John, along with Dylan O’Riordan shone for the winners with Greg Browne and James Walshe impressing for the hosts.

UCC United 0 Martin Harvey Solicitors 2: In-form Martin Harvey were good value for their win over the fancied College at the Farm last Sunday morning. Kevin O’Regan and Joe Carroll scored for the visitors whose best included Chris O’Connell, Stephen Hawkes, Luke Magee and John Paul Morrissey.

Jay Bazz 2 Daz Barbers 1:

The eagerly awaited meeting of the all-First Division title challengers Jay Bazz and Daz Barbers at Mayfield Community School was decided by Adam Hegarty midways through the second half, who added his second of the night from a long range strike.

Earlier, Hegarty had given the host’s the lead in the 34th minute before Damien O’Mahony equalised six minutes later. Hegarty, Darren Nugent, Sam Heffernan and Cian Cronin excelled for the winners who are the first team to make it through to the last eight.

Co Council 5 Cork Hospitals 2:

Council, who had fallen out of contention in the league, kept their season very much alive by knocking out Cork Hospitals in another First Division encounter at the Regional Park.

Brian Byrd’s pull-back set up Robert Susek with the early opener before Tadhg Whelan had Hospitals level inside five minutes. Byrd picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area to rifle the hosts in front for a second time in the 35th minute. However, a terrific goal line clearance by Jordan Hughes shortly afterwards kept Council’s lead intact till half-time.

The home side increased their lead following a deft lay off by Mario Fosca to Susek whose cross was thundered in by Hughes. After Whelan reduced the deficit with his second of the day, Fosca made the tie safe with a fourth for Council which was added to by a late Hughes penalty to put Council in the quarter-final. Faolan Linnane exemplified Hospitals’ gallant performance in the second half.

VIP Barbers 1 Marlboro Trust 2: Four-time winners Marlboro Trust were made to work hard for their win over basement first division side VIP Barbers. The evergreen Tom Frawley, himself the holder of three cup winners medals with two different clubs, and Kevin McMahon supplied the goals for the visitors with Reece Meth on the mark for the Crosshaven outfit.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 3 OBS 3 (OBS win on penalties 3-1):

In a high-scoring encounter at Crosshaven, the visitors led 3-1 with ten minutes remaining after a Shane Creech hat-trick looked to have sealed the win. However, Matthew Maiden with his second of the day brought it back 3-2 and virtually with the last kick of the game Kyle Buttimer equalised to set up the first shoot-out decider in this season’s competition.

OBS prevailed to advance after Niall O’Brien, Jamie O’Connell and Eoghan Brennan converted. Shane Creech and reserve goalkeeper Donal O’Neill, normally operating at full-back, were the pick for OBS.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Trend Micro 5 Telus International 0:

Trend Micro picked up a much-needed win over struggling Telus International to remain ninth in the table in their first season. Breno Messias and Matheus Freire netted two apiece with Rodrigues da Cruz completing the debutant’s biggest win of the season.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0 Brew Boys 8:

Title-chasing Brew Boys put The Weigh Inn to the sword courtesy of goals from Adam Byrne and Gavin Quirke, two apiece, and one each from Simon Drislane, Matthew Quish, Gareth Fishlock and Trevor Hynes. Debutant Conor Barry slotted in well for Brew at centre-back along with Drislane and Fishlock in mid-field and Quish and Quirke up front.