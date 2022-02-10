Bandon Grammar School join Pres and Christians in Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

Bandon Grammar School 17 Rockwell College 0

BANDON Grammar School ensured a third Cork representative in the semi-finals of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup with a deserved victory over Rockwell College at Musgrave Park on Thursday.

It means a trip to Tom Clifford Park next Thursday for a showdown with Crescent College Comprehensive the same day as the city derby between CBC and PBC at Musgrave Park, both at 2pm.

Bandon declared their intentions from the start by getting their backline moving at every opportunity and showing plenty of invention in the process.

The pace of number eight Adam Murphy and centre Peter O'Sullivan created early opportunities but Rockwell survived.

Then, a quickly taken penalty by Henry Buttimer almost led to a Rock score in their first attack of note and it sparked a spell of pressure in the Bandon 22.

Ironically, the first try stemmed from here as right wing Barry Spearman-Walsh received a gift on his own 10m line and managed to outrun everyone to touch down in the corner in the 18th minute.

Bandon's breakdown efforts helped frustrate Rockwell, notably, when Conor Miskella forced a clearing penalty to thwart a dangerous situation after 25 minutes.

Louis McVitty in action for Bandon Grammar School against Rockwell College at Musgrave Park.

Its importance was reflected later as Spearman-Walsh added a second try following a penetrating run from full-back Paddy Gaffney to help the west Cork side lead 10-0 at the interval.

A low-key second-half burst into life in the closing 10 minutes, Bandon repulsing late Rock pressure with solid defending before sealing victory in the closing play.

What a try it was, out-half Jeff Williams breaking for flanker Jay van der Westhuizen to support brilliantly before sending the powerful O'Sullivan away for a brilliant try, converted by Williams.

Winning team pic for Bandon Grammar School against Rockwell College at Musgrave Park.

Scorers for Bandon GS: Tries: B Spearman-Walsh (2), P O'Sullivan. Con: J Williams.

BANDON GS: P Gaffney; B Spearman-Walsh, P O'Sullivan, L McCarthy, captain, C Ryan; J Williams, D O'Driscoll; J O'Regan, D McGarvey, M Connolly; S Coughlan, B Kingston; C Miskella, A Murphy, J van der Westhuizen.

Subs: F O'Neill, K O'Regan, S Nnamani, R O'Callaghan, L Prior, L McVitty, S Hathaway, B O'Connor.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: P McGarry; C Neville, H Buttimer, captain, R Wall, Z O'Loughlin; K O'Reilly, O O'Dwyer; M Long, D Crowley, J Browne; C Bowen, J Ryan; J Lawrence, B Gleeson, J Fogarty.

Subs: R McKevitt, O Ediale, B Everard, T O'Dea, A Harold-Barry, C McAuliffe, W Bermingham, T Carey, T Collier, L Fitzgerald.

Referee: S Donaldson (MAR).