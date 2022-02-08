UCC crash out of Fitzgibbon Cup at quarter final stage losing to IT Carlow by six points

IT Carlow 1-17

UCC 0-14

UCC crashed out of the Fitzgibbon Cup at the quarter-final stage at the hands of the side who they beat in the final two years ago on Tuesday night.

It was a measure of revenge for the home side here but they would have to admit their opposition were anything but formidable.

The holders struggled to get into the game as a fitter and sharper looking home side pulled UCC around the field with a series of short but accurate passes.

Seamus Casey opened the scoring with a home point but Mark Kehoe quickly equalised. Eoghan Gaugan nudged the home side in front again and in-form Carlow inter-county player, Marty Kavanagh, flighted over a 65.

It was to prove to be his final action of the game as he compounded a leg injury which probably stemmed from his visit to Down on Sunday when he picked up what looked like a painful knock up in Ballycran.

The Carlow goal arrived in the first quarter when Chris Nolan picked out the supporting Rory Higgins and the Wexford man easily found the net.

Electric Ireland Higher Education Fitzgibbon Cup Quarter-Final, IT Carlow, Carlow 8/2/2022

UCC were dealt a hammer blow when Carlow’s Cian Kenny was signalled out for a yellow card. In the hand-bags which followed the side-line official spotted something.

After a length stoppage Padraig Power was given a straight red card. Carlow revelled in the opening spaces which presented themselves and two Casey points, one from a free and the other from play pushed Carlow into a 1-11 to 0-8 interval lead. Mark Kehoe and Shane Barrett were the danger men for UCC.

UCC looked to be facing a mauling early in the second half as Rory Higgins stroked over another score.

The playing numbers were levelled when, much to everyone’s surprise, the referee went back and red-carded Jerry Kelly, the IT Carlow centre-back.

The heavy rain which coincided with the start of the second half probably helped Carlow and took the sting out of any attempted revival by UCC. Scores were harder to come by and while Daire Connery tacked on a point the Cork college were in serious trouble.

They needed a three-pointer but it never looked like coming. The Carlow full-back line, marshalled by a towering performance from Jerry Kelly never looked like conceding a goal. On the other hand UCC shot four wides on the trot.

The wind was difficult and the conditions were sodden but they were bound to be disappointed with their return.

Carlow were happy to slug it out. Chris Nolan did knock over two points while Casey was a constant danger.

Half goal chances presented themselves to the home side which were not taken.

Electric Ireland Higher Education Fitzgibbon Cup Quarter-Final, IT Carlow, Carlow 8/2/2022

In hindsight they were never going to lose but they had their mentors and supporters just praying that UCC wouldn’t score two miracle goals. The famous Cork institution have that sort of history but not this time Ian Butler made two great saves right at the death for UCC which was more about respectability than anything else.

The winning duo management duo of DJ Carey and Mick Dempsey afterwards. Why not?

If they were to help IT Carlow win a Fitzgibbon Cup it would all but match any of their previous achievements.

IT Carlow: Adam Howlin (Shelmaliers); Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan), Podge Delaney (The Harps), Aidan Redmond (Rathnure); Niall Brassil (0-1 James Stephens), Jerry Kelly (Borrisoleigh), Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge); Cathal Dunbar (0-1 Naomh Eanna), Cian Kenny (0-1 James Stephens); Eoghan Gaughan (0-1 Camross), Marty Kavanagh ( 0-1 65 St Mullins), Seamus Casey (0-7 4fs 65, Oylegate); Rory Higgins (1-1, Rathnure), Chris Nolan (0-4 1f Mount Leinster Rangers), Thomas Keyes (Camross).

Subs: Brandon McGinley (Rathdowney Errill) for Kavanagh (11).

UCC: Ian Butler (Kildorrey); Robert Downey (0-1 Glen Rovers), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule); Robert Connolly (0-2 Adare), Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill); Conor Cahalane (0-1, St Finbarr's), Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills); Shane Barrett (0-3 fs Blarney), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Conor Boylan (0-1 Na Piarsaigh Limerick); Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetoughy), Mark Kehoe (0-4, 1fKilcash), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields Cork).

Subs: Daire Connery (0-2 fs Na Piarsaigh Cork) for O’Brien (h/t), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields Cork) for Barrett (h/t), William Henn (Na Piarsaigh Limerick) for Connery (52)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).