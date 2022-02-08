Sars, Rockies, Barrs and Charleville set for tough battle in 2022 Premier SHC

For the second year in a row, great city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr’s as well as Charleville will be involved in the ‘group of death’ in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC following the draws at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

In 2021, the Barrs and the Rockies met in a winner-take-all final-round tie, Blackrock earning an impressive victory. While that game was taking place, Erin’s Own had to battle hard to earn a draw against a Charleville side that had lost their first two matches but it was a result that gave them top spot by virtue of a better head-to-head record against Blackrock, whom they had beaten in the first round of fixtures.

This time around, it’s another East Cork side – Sarsfields – who will join the trio of Blackrock, Charleville (who beat Carrigtwohill on penalties in the relegation play-off) and St Finbarr’s in Group C, with just two clubs able to progress to the knockout stages. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the Rockies and Barrs have new management in place. Clare native Louis Mulqueen had taken over at Blackrock in the wake of Fergal Ryan stepping up after five years in charge at Church Road, while Ger Cunningham is the new Barrs manager, 15 years after his last stint, succeeding Ronan Curran, who had brought the Togher side to the county semi-final in his first spell in 2019.

In Group A, reigning county champions Midleton will be joined by Douglas – who won their three group games in 2021 but lost to Blackrock in the county quarter-final – senior A champions Kanturk and Newtownshandrum. In their last spell in the top tier, Kanturk were somewhat unlucky that they only had two years in which to make an impact after winning the premier intermediate - then the second tier - in 2017, meaning that they were unable to amass sufficient ranking points before the creation of premier senior for 2020.

They lost to Newtown and Bishopstown in their first year in the top flight. Then, having taken a big beating from Sarsfields in the first round in 2019, they bounced back well to beat Erin's Own before losing to Ballyhea by a goal in round three, when a win would have earned a quarter-final spot and an automatic premier senior place. In the SAHC in 2020, they reached the semi-finals, losing to Charleville, but were very impressive as they went all the way last year, showing their mettle with a superb fightback to earn extra time in the semi-finals against Newcestown. While coach Frank Flannery has departed, the Duhallow club will hope to carry their momentum into the new year.



The remaining section will feature a northside derby as Glen Rovers and Na Piarsaigh were drawn together, as they were in 2020, with Erin’s Own and Bishopstown providing company for them. Last year, the Glen recovered from a loss to Douglas in their first game to beat Bishopstown and Newtown before then overcoming Imokilly and Sarsfields in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. Unfortunately for them, they suffered defeat in the final for the third straight year as Midleton overcame them in the decider but the Blackpool side will certainly be among the strong contenders again in the coming year.



Fr O’Neills, beaten by Charleville in the SAHC final in 2020 and Kanturk last year, are one of the three top seeds in that grade and in Group B they will face East Cork rivals Killeagh for the second straight year as well as the last two premier intermediate champions, Blarney and Corucey Rovers.

In Group A, Newcestown will face Mallow – whom they saw off at the quarter-final stage last year – Cloyne and Fermoy, while Group C consists of recently relegated Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers, Ballyhea and Ballymartle.

Premier SHC – Group A: Midleton, Douglas, Kanturk, Newtownshandrum; Group B: Glen Rovers, Erin’s Own, Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown; Group C: Sarsfields, Blackrock, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.

SAHC – Group A: Newcestown, Mallow, Cloyne, Fermoy; Group B: Fr O’Neills, Blarney, Killeagh, Courcey Rovers; Group C: Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Ballymartle.