Cork hurlers used their pace and skill to overwhelm Clare

CORK swept past Clare to lay down an early marker at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening: 2-30 to 2-21.

It was the Rebels' first competitive outing since the All-Ireland final and there was no shortage of positives for Kieran Kingston and his selectors. Cork's clever stick-passing, hard running off the shoulder and energy in every sector left Clare chasing shadows for long spells. The nine-point winning margin didn't flatter the Leesiders.

Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, back to his best after a disappointing 2021, Tim O'Mahony and rookie Ciarán Joyce hurled the world of ball. Shane Barrett and Seamus Harnedy clipped over some lovely scores while Shane Kingston assumed free-taking duties from the rested Patrick Horgan without missing a beat.

Conor Lehane might have only hit one point from play but he worked extremely hard on his return to the panel and Niall O'Leary was as tidy as ever at corner-back. Conor Cahalane was the pick of the subs introduced while Robbie O'Flynn teed up Luke Meade brilliantly for the second goal.

The usual February caveat applies of course: it's only the league.

Far tougher tests lie ahead.

The Banner simply collapsed after a decent opening quarter despite hurling into the teeth of the wind when they led 1-9 to 0-9. Cork took a firm grip in the middle third and on puck-outs before half-time, outscoring Brian Lohan's side 1-10 to no score and were 15 points in front until Clare got seven of the last eight scores in garbage time.

Cork hurling supporters in the lower level of the main stand. Picture: Larry Cummins.

It might only be the league but it threw up a few talking points.

The debate about Mark Coleman's deployment at centre-back will continue in the coming weeks, though in the Páirc you could see just why the management view him as the ideal playmaker from deep. He landed two monster points from play in the opening period and cut through the Clare midfield with a few searing drives.

The problem is that opposing centre-forwards can drift into space and thieve scores as Cathal Malone did early on, slashing over 0-3 from play in the opening 20 minutes. It's a risky approach without sufficient cover for Coleman's man.

What's indisputable is that the new captain is a joy to watch sweeping across from the 65 in front of the D. On either side of Coleman, Tim O'Mahony and Rob Downey, in his favoured number seven slot, would seem the ideal twin towers to support him.

In time utilising Ciarán Joyce, a half-back by trade, at midfield, might help. For now, the precocious Castlemartyr club man needs to settle into the senior set-up at his own pace. By half-time in his league debut, he'd lanced over 0-2 and was fouled for a pair of converted frees. He added a third point in the second half.

You couldn't read a huge amount into the game of course as it was way below championship intensity. Clare were shorn Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell through injury and their starting 15 had a far more experimental look than Cork's.

Still, the response to Clare's goal to make it 1-9 to 0-9 after 20 minutes was outstanding. Barrett forced a 65 looking to raise a green flag from the puck-out before Kingston and Lehane assisted a fine Tim O'Mahony goal.

From there, the hosts split the posts from all angles, though what most pleased the fans was the support play, crisp passing and work-rate.

How important is success in the league for Cork? The doubles secured by Galway and Limerick in recent seasons would suggest it's essential for All-Ireland glory.

Cork reached the league decider in 2010, '12 and '15 and failed to fire on each occasion. This truncated format of the inter-county season, with just two weeks between the league final and the Munster round-robin clash with Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, means Kieran Kingston might prefer to avoid a high-stakes clash in early April.

Next up is Offaly away, next weekend, where Cork will be firm favourites. Beyond that, they've Limerick, Galway and Wexford to come and finishing in the top-two in their section to make the league semi-finals on March 26-27 is very achieveable.