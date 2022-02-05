Why Mark Coleman is the ideal pick as the new Cork hurling captain

LEADERSHIP by example is what Cork can expect as Mark Coleman’s reign of captaincy begins and, though he’s relatively young at 24, he has already built up valuable experience.

Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan, in paying tribute to outgoing skipper Patrick Horgan, outlines how the Blarney man is the ideal fit to take things on.

“I think it’s something that we had to consider very carefully,” he says.

“A guy of Patrick’s standing and what he has done for the game of hurling and to captain Cork the way he did was incredible, he was impeccable both on and off the field.

“That’s Patrick’s character, he’s not going to leave a challenge get to him.

In relation to Mark, would you believe that this is his seventh season on the Cork senior hurling panel? There’s a group of them there: himself, Luke, Fitzy, Shane Kingston.

“I think Mark is a shrewd guy, he’s a very articulate guy, he thinks about the game very deeply for a guy of his years.

“Yes, he does a lot of good stuff on the field but when you’re looking at guys and characters it’s about what they can do on and off the field and their standing within the group. For the current group, he’s the perfect fit.”

Mark Coleman celebrates with selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan after the Kilkenny win last season. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Coleman’s club colleague, former Cork player Joe Jordan, feels that there is a maturity there beyond his years.

“Mark seemed to blossom when he hit minor,” he says.

“He gave an outstanding performance for the Cork minors against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds where Cork were very unlucky to lose. Conor McCarthy from Blarney was playing on that evening as well – he was a superb hurler and as we know has gone on to forge a brilliant professional soccer career with St Mirren in Scotland.

“Quite early in his career, there were signs that Mark was special. I recall us playing an end-of-year league play-off game on a cold wet winter’s morning against Courcey Rovers, where nothing would ever be easily achieved.

Mark was still a minor but he scored seven points from play from midfield.

"Within a few years, he had won an All-Star and really announced himself on the national stage with Cork. His vision, distribution of ball, striking and athleticism set him apart.”

As one of the older players among the Cork panel’s younger cohort, Cork manager Kieran Kingston felt that Coleman was a good bridge between youth and experience.

“Mark’s become a leader of the group and bridges the groups between the younger players coming in and older players,” he says.

“He’s 24 a few weeks, though he seems to be around a long time, and he has a lot of experience. There’s 15 years of a gap between the oldest and youngest on the panel, and that’s a lot. Two different generations, so it’s important someone can bridge that gap.

“He’s a quality class player, very quiet when he joined but is now much more vocal on and off the field as a leader, and that’s important. Players listen to him and follow him and he leads by example.

“In the last number of years you’ve seen the captaincy rotate every couple of years. Patrick was a great captain for us the last couple of years and there’s no question he would continue to be a great captain, but it’s good to freshen things up too. We’ve tended to do that every couple of years since it moved away from the county champions getting the captaincy.”

GIFTED

Certainly, UCC GAA development officer John Grainger would have no fears.

“He’s a supremely talented hurler,” he says. “Everyone knew about him.

I remember being told that there was this talented fella called Coleman in Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in Blarney and I took notice because I played with his father Ray for Muskerry.

“He’s quiet and maybe doesn’t fit the clichéd role of the captain roaring and shouting and all that kind of stuff but you don’t need a fella like that. He leads by example.

“If you ever look at Mark Coleman, when he gets the ball, he always puts his head up and looks to see where he’s going to hit it. It’s a talent that few people have. The thing about Mark is that you could play him anywhere on the pitch.”

Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

That calm and composed manner is something Jordan feels will benefit Coleman as a captain.

“He’s understated,” he says.

“In the main, he lets his performances do the talking, like all good leaders. But he’s an excellent communicator as well and very clear when he needs to get his point across.

“He has total respect when he speaks in Blarney and I’m sure that’s similar with Cork. Off the field, he’s such a likable person that his team-mates will be naturally drawn to him and will naturally follow him.

“He’s exactly what you’d look for in a captain – he’s an excellent choice. I think he will take in his stride. He’s very level-headed and mature. Despite being young getting the captaincy, he has a good bank of experience behind him which he can draw upon.”

Mark Coleman of Blarney in action against Valley Rovers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“It’s a huge honour for Mark, his family and the club,” Jordan says.

“When you add in the fact that Shane Barrett and Paudie Power are on the panel as well, the club really is buzzing. The young boys and girls in Blarney have wonderful role models to look up to. All we want to see now is Mark walking the steps of Hogan Stand this summer – now there’s a thought!”