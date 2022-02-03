Cork's Tom Kiernan delivered at every level of rugby

TOM Kiernan, a legend of Irish rugby, has died at the age of 83.

A former Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain, Cork-born Kiernan won 54 caps for his country between 1960 and 1973. He played five times between the 1962 and 1968 Lions tours to South Africa, serving as skipper on the latter.

He also captained UCC and Cork Constitution across a glittering career, as well collecting a staggering 13 Munster Senior League medals and seven Munster Senior Cups when those were premier competitions for Irish rugby teams.

Kiernan was Munster coach when they beat the All-Blacks in 1978 and led Ireland to a first Triple Crown in 33 years in 1982. As a player, he had drawn with New Zealand in 1973 at Musgrave Park.

Tom Kiernan in action in 1968.

At the time of his retirement, full-back Kiernan was Ireland's most-capped player and record points scorer with 158. He captained the team 24 times.

Kiernan later performed a number of high-profile administrative roles, including chairman of the Five Nations, president of the IRFU, honorary treasurer of the International Rugby Board (World Rugby) and director of the Rugby World Cup in 1999.

Fergus Slattery, left, and Tom Kiernan, Ireland rugby. Picture credit: SPORTSFILE

IRFU president Des Kavanagh said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that I pass on condolences to the Kiernan family, on the passing of their beloved Tom, on behalf of everyone in Irish rugby.

"Tom was an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch and he helped to shape rugby into the strong and vibrant game it is today.

"Tom's life will be reflected upon at our matches this weekend, and his legacy will live long in the history of Irish rugby, may he rest in peace."

Kiernan kicked the winning score the first time Ireland beat South Africa, in 1965, and captained the first Irish team to win a Test in Australia two years later.

Tom Kiernan leads the Irish rugby team onto the field for the match against France, in his first game as Ireland's captain in 1963. Behind Kiernan are Cecil Pedlow, Sid Millar, Paddy Dwyer and Ray Hunter.

At club level, he represented Cork Constitution, Munster and University College Cork with distinction, after coming through the ranks in Presentation Brothers College, where his older brother Jim had also shone.

After hanging up his boots, he was in charge of the Munster team which recorded victory over New Zealand in 1978 and went on to coach Ireland between 1980 and 1983, including winning the Five Nations title in 1982.