Charlie Lyons joins Galway United from Cobh Ramblers 

JOHN CAULFIELD'S Galway United have signed Charlie Lyons from First Division rivals Cobh Ramblers.

The defender, who originally played for Innishvilla and the Cork Schoolboys League team, made 16 appearances and scored two goals for The Rams last season.

Lyons makes the move to Galway after impressing on trial during John Caulfield’s side’s pre-season preparations.

The 21-year-old is an experienced defender who also played for Preston North End.

He featured for their Under-18s before returning to Cork in 2019 to sign for Cobh Ramblers.

He made 63 appearances in three seasons at St Colman’s Park.

“John [Caulfield] sold the place to me so I am delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the start of the season,” he told Galway United’s media team.

“Hopefully it can be a good year for the club and we can get promoted. It is going to be a competitive league this campaign but I fancy ourselves to be there or thereabouts.

“We are only a couple of weeks out from the season starting, there is a good squad of players here so we are all looking forward to it.”

Cobh Ramblers Charlie Lyons is tackled by Shelbourne's Shane Farrell during the SSE Airtricity first division game at St Colman's Park

The move reunites Lyons with former Cobh Ramblers midfielder David Hurley, who joined for The Tribesmen in 2020.

They will play on Galway United team which is one of the favourites for the 2021 First Division title.

The other teams the bookies have backed to take the trophy are Waterford FC and Cork City.

He joins Galway on the same day that Cobh Ramblers signed defender Darragh O’Sullivan Connell from College Corinthians in the Munster Senior League.

O’Sullivan Connell recently played for the First Division club on a trial basis and he featured in a number of preseason friendlies.

He joins them as an experienced defender who previously played for Cork City’s academy.

Other transfers this week include Cork City signing Matt Healy on loan from Ipswich Town.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the midfielder said: “I’m delighted to be joining Cork City and I am looking forward to working hard.

"I’ve been training with the lads since the start of pre-season and I have really enjoyed it. I have been made to feel very welcome and it is a really good environment to be in.

"My aim is to try and get myself a place in the team and play as many minutes as possible.”

City manager Colin Healy added: “It is great to have Matt on board. He has been in with us in pre-season training and has played in the friendly games. He has worked hard and done well, so we are very pleased to have him here until the summer.”