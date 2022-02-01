Kieran Kingston - Cork have no issue with playing Clare in Thurles

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston isn’t unduly concerned by the fact that this year’s Munster SHC clash with Clare will take place at FBD Semple Stadium.

It was announced on Tuesday that the game – originally scheduled for May 15 – has been brought forward by a fortnight to avoid Cork playing on three consecutive weekends. However, with Páirc Uí Chaoimh out of action due to Ed Sheeran playing at the venue, Thurles will host the match. While Cork have lost a home game, Kingston doesn’t feel it will be an issue.

“It’s a long way down the track,” he said, “but we were fully apprised by the board of the possibility that Páirc Uí Chaoimh would not be available and how that would impact us in terms of where we’d go to play.

“It’s not a surprise we’re not playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Obviously, we’d prefer to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but as that’s not available, this is a good alternative. Without being disingenuous about Páirc Uí Rinn, we’re quite happy to go to Thurles. Cork supporters like going to Thurles, tickets won’t be an issue, and the player group is happy to play in Thurles.

“Being brutally honest, if you had a straw poll tomorrow among the Cork players about playing in Cork or Thurles it’d be 50-50.”

Before that, there is an Allianz HL campaign to deal with, with Cork hosting Clare at the Páirc on Saturday evening (5pm). After an encouraging 2021, where Cork reached the All-Ireland final, there is a panel engaged in a mild evolution.

“We've had three high-profile retirements with Eoin Cadogan, Bill Cooper and Colm Spillane,” Kingston said.

“A number of the U20s have joined the squad from the last two All-Ireland winning teams.

Conor Lehane is back into the squad, Mark Coleman new captain, Seán O'Donoghue new vice-captain. Mark Keane has joined the squad as well, albeit haven't seen much of Mark yet because of his club involvement. It's a very young squad which is great for now and the future of Cork hurling.”

Keane won’t be involved as Ballygiblin are in All-Ireland Club JHC action against Kilkenny’s Moincoin in Croke Park on Saturday, but Kingston is glad to have him on board.

“We were aware of him back along and that he was away, really,” he said.

“Obviously, everybody was aware of him when he came back and scored the goal against Kerry there a couple of years ago. He came to the fore and then obviously came back in the middle of his term over to play with his club and had a good run there, so basically I just approached him, had a chat with him, see what was his thinking – is it something he was interested in?

“So we had a number of discussions and he just decided to throw his lot in with us, so we're delighted to have him.”

Back in the set-up is Conor Lehane, who played such a key role in Midleton winning the 2021 Premier SHC.

“I've always operated a very fluid panel and players know that,” Kingston said.

“The panel is never fixed. That's very important for competition within the group, form, injury, attitude, application, whatever it might be, change of work, change of profile, fellas moving.

“Conor knew that when he was leaving the panel, that the opportunity would be there for him to rejoin, as any other player would know when we speak to them if they're no longer part of the squad. He took that opportunity with his club, had a really, really good club season and we'd like to have him back.

“Jack O'Connor hasn't trained in a while, he’s just coming back now. Robbie O'Flynn hasn't trained in a while, just coming back now. Declan Dalton, Niall Cashman, Alan Connolly are long-term injuries, haven't trained at all with two or three months. Declan hasn't trained with us.

“Niall is just back doing a little bit with us and Alan is out, dislocated his shoulder and again is rehabbing from that, so we haven't seen him either. They're difficult injuries to gauge.”