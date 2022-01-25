Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 16:28

Shamrocks boys academy looking forward to getting back on pitch

Shamrocks boys academy looking forward to getting back on pitch

Brian Martin, managing director of Martin Scaffolding Ltd, sponsoring Shamrocks GAA Underage Academy, with Pat Andrews: Coaching Officer; Colin Brady, U6s coach and Hannah May, administrator Underage Academy Shamrocks GAA, Shanbally. Picture: Siobhán Russell

Rory Noonan

SHAMROCKS Underage Boys Academy are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch on Saturday morning, February 5 at their pitch in Shanbally.

The club is delighted to announce that Martin Scaffolding has taken over as sponsor of the academy for the next three years. This is the first time that the academy has been sponsored.

Along with the completion of a Foundation Course at the end of last year, all coaches in the academy are fully coached up for the first time ever. This is a most welcome development.

Over the past few years, Brian Martin, managing director of Martin Scaffolding, and his company have provided sponsorship for other Shamrocks projects including Club Chiaráin and this has now been extended to cover all academy activities for the foreseeable future.

Martin Scaffoldings support for the academy coaching and development programme, including the supply of playing gear and equipment demonstrates the company’s commitment to the youth of today and to the future of the Shamrocks Club.

The academy takes place every Friday evening both at the pitch in Shanbally and in the NMCI College at Ringaskiddy during the autumn, winter, and spring months. They cater for boys aged 4 to 11 years of age. They are always on the lookout for new members from the locality and beyond to join the fun.

Due to Covid restrictions on indoor activities, the academy will take place outdoors for the next few months.

They will be back indoors in the NMCI next winter.

Some of the coaches and players of Shamrocks GAA Underage Academy at the announcement that Martin Scaffolding is to sponsor the academy for three years.
Some of the coaches and players of Shamrocks GAA Underage Academy at the announcement that Martin Scaffolding is to sponsor the academy for three years.

The juvenile committee in the club strives to ensure that each boy and girl reach their full playing potential through fun, games, and enjoyment. This is down to their hard-working juvenile committee and coaches who ensure that the players receive high-quality coaching and games in a safe, fun environment.

Each boy and girl learns to participate in a team sport from an early age and they automatically learn life skills such as self-development, fitness, and well-being.

Hundreds of children have represented the club with pride down through the years and Shamrocks continues to develop their players to be our future stars in Gaelic Games.

This is further enhanced by the generous sponsorship of Martin Scaffolding. The club website www.shamrockgaa.com features all the latest news as well as their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

More in this section

FBL-ENG-LCUP-ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL Caoimhín Kelleher helps Liverpool past Arsenal into cup final
Cork finalise underage hurling and football managers from U14 to U16 Cork finalise underage hurling and football managers from U14 to U16
Cork Football Press Event - Monday 1st July Paudie Kissane's new academy focuses on the need for speed in young players
<p>Cork's Matthew Taylor wins the ball from Waterford's Tom O'Connell during the McGrath Cup at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Revealed: Keith Ricken picks his first Cork team to face Kerry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more