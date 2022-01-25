Shamrocks boys academy looking forward to getting back on pitch

SHAMROCKS Underage Boys Academy are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch on Saturday morning, February 5 at their pitch in Shanbally.

The club is delighted to announce that Martin Scaffolding has taken over as sponsor of the academy for the next three years. This is the first time that the academy has been sponsored.

Along with the completion of a Foundation Course at the end of last year, all coaches in the academy are fully coached up for the first time ever. This is a most welcome development.

Over the past few years, Brian Martin, managing director of Martin Scaffolding, and his company have provided sponsorship for other Shamrocks projects including Club Chiaráin and this has now been extended to cover all academy activities for the foreseeable future.

Martin Scaffoldings support for the academy coaching and development programme, including the supply of playing gear and equipment demonstrates the company’s commitment to the youth of today and to the future of the Shamrocks Club.

The academy takes place every Friday evening both at the pitch in Shanbally and in the NMCI College at Ringaskiddy during the autumn, winter, and spring months. They cater for boys aged 4 to 11 years of age. They are always on the lookout for new members from the locality and beyond to join the fun.

Due to Covid restrictions on indoor activities, the academy will take place outdoors for the next few months.

They will be back indoors in the NMCI next winter.

Some of the coaches and players of Shamrocks GAA Underage Academy at the announcement that Martin Scaffolding is to sponsor the academy for three years.

The juvenile committee in the club strives to ensure that each boy and girl reach their full playing potential through fun, games, and enjoyment. This is down to their hard-working juvenile committee and coaches who ensure that the players receive high-quality coaching and games in a safe, fun environment.

Each boy and girl learns to participate in a team sport from an early age and they automatically learn life skills such as self-development, fitness, and well-being.

Hundreds of children have represented the club with pride down through the years and Shamrocks continues to develop their players to be our future stars in Gaelic Games.

This is further enhanced by the generous sponsorship of Martin Scaffolding. The club website www.shamrockgaa.com features all the latest news as well as their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.