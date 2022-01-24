AUL: Ashton Hanaway strikes late as St John Bosco’s beat City Wanderers

City Wanderers 0 St John Bosco’s 1

ASHTON HANAWAY came off the bench and grabbed a late winner when his looping effort found the target for St John Bosco’s in their Premier clash with City Wanderers at the MTU.

In the overall scheme of things, Bosco’s deserved their victory as they had the lion’s share of the action over the 90 minutes.

Both sides opened with a lively approach, with Wanderers’ Kevin Coleman failing to connect from a pass from outside the box at one end, while Cian Keohane fired wide with a low effort at the other end.

Wanderers went close again when James O’Sullivan’s cross reached Aaron Hennessy, he but he fired narrowly over from outside the box.

Bosco’s broke after defending a corner and from Keelan Kennedy’s cross, Chris Cotter controlled the ball well, but he was foiled by a last-minute block from Cian Lucey.

Cotter then picked up good possession near midfield and played a neat pass to Brendan Stack who drove the ball low, but wide past the far post.

Nice build-up play from Bosco’s followed and ended with Kennedy drilling the ball over from 25 yards.

With just minutes to the break, Bosco’s threatened again with Josh Deady finding Kennedy who picked out Brian O’Regan in a good position, but the striker failed to get sufficient force on his effort and keeper Eoin Walsh gathered with ease.

The second half was just minutes old when the best opportunity to break the ice arrived.

Aaron Hennessy was given a chance when his run took him in behind Bosco’s defence, but with just the goalkeeper to beat, he failed to control the ball and a glorious chance went abegging.

Soon afterwards, Deady showed good control with his chest before unleashing a decent effort that dipped over the Wanderers’ crossbar.

Bosco’s had the upper hand now and Stack got himself into an advanced position before seeing his effort whistle past the upright.

Then, Cotter found Brian O’Regan in a favourable position, but the Bosco’s striker’s effort flew narrowly wide.

But, as Bosco’s continued in the ascendancy, a terrific chance fell for Wanderers when Eric Marah was accorded time to control the ball before rifling a stinging effort that was tipped over for a corner by Bosco’s keeper Kieran Denihan.

Wanderers were nearly caught on the counter soon afterwards when Kennedy stole in near goal, but Colin O’Shea saved the day for the hosts with a terrific block at the expense of a corner.

But, the decisive moment arrived on 87 minutes when Hanaway looped a dipping effort over Walsh and into the Wanderers net to seal all three points.

City Wanderers captain Eric Marah with St John Bosco's Josh Deady, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

CITY WANDERERS: Eoin Walsh, Cian Lucey, James O’Sullivan, Alan O’Connor, Ben Aherne, Colin O’Shea, Kevin Coleman, Finton O’Leary, Aaron Hennessy, Eric Marah, Don Murphy.

Subs: Derek Peyton for Finton O’Leary (11 inj), Shaz Jehan for Derek Peyton (48), Jake Robinson for Don Murphy (72).

St JOHN BOSCO’S: Kieran Denihan, Tom Laffan, Brendan Stack, James Wiggins, Brian Rodgers, Josh Deady, Cian Keohane, Keelan Kennedy, Brian O’Regan, Chris Cotter, Tim Hartnett.

Subs: David Debuf for Brian O’Regan (65), Patrick White for Cian Keohane (81), Ashton Hanaway and Niall McGrath for Chris Cotter and Tim Hartnett (82).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.