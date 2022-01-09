Courcey Rovers beaten after extra time in intermediate decider by Kilmoyley of Kerry

Kilmoyley (Kerry) 0-24

Courcey Rovers 0-21 (aet)

Courcey Rovers suffered extra-time disappointment as Kilmoyley claimed a first AIB Munster Club IHC title for Kerry at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday.

Despite leading by 0-17 to 0-13 as the end of normal time neared, the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side conceded four points as the Kingdom side – co-managed by John Meyler, absent due to holidays – forced extra time.

Kilmoyley made it five on the trot as Daniel Collins and sub Ronan Walsh landed points. Then, they had a great chance to move five in front as Collins set Maurice O’Connor away but Stephen Nyhan saved brilliantly and sub Brendan Ryan pointed at the other end to halve the deficit.

The two-point margin was restored by half-time in extra time, 0-21 to 0-19 for Kilmoyley, but captain Tadhg O’Sullivan, outstanding throughout, and Aidan O’Donovan levelled for Courceys by the 76th minute.

Jerry O'Neill of Courcey Rovers getting in a tackle on Kilmoyley's Donal Kennedy in the AUB Munster Club IHC final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Picture: Dan Linehan

Unfortunately, it was to be their last score and Maurice O’Connor put Kilmoyley back in front before Collins added a free and a 65.

In normal time, Courceys only led once in the first half, though that was at the very end after goalkeeper Nyhan landed a long-range free after Colm Daly had been fouled bringing the ball out of defence.

It sent them in with an 0-8 to 0-7 advantage, having scored the last three points of the half, with Jerry O’Neill – after a good catch and run – and Richard Sweetnam (free) having wiped out what had been the biggest lead of the game up to that point.

O’Sullivan had impressed in attack early on for Courceys while Fergus Lordan did well at centre-back, but Kilmoyley were well up for it and Collins was on song from frees for them while midfielder Paudie O’Connor had three points in the opening quarter as he made his presence felt before Courceys looked to have got to grips with things coming up to half-time.

While Kilmoyley began the second half as positively as they had points from David McCarthy and Tom Murnane to move back in front, but it was only fleeting as Courceys regained the control that had been suggested by their strong finish to the first half.

Olan Crowley, Courcey Rovers looking to stop Colman Savage,, Kilmoyley from coming away with the ball In the Munster Club I.H.C. final at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Picture Dan Linehan

Sweetnam’s fourth free of the day levelled matters on 34 minutes before O’Sullivan set up fellow wing-forward O’Neill for his second and then notched one of his own, his third.

That made it 0-11 to 0-9 and Sweetnam might have opened up a five-point lead but full-back Colman Savage got a strong block on his goal-bound effort. Nevertheless, another Sweetnam free and O’Sullivan’s fourth left it 0-13 to 0-9 after 44 minutes, Courceys with five points in a row.

Kilmoyley’s Maurice O’Connor did end 12 scoreless minutes for them, and then sub Adrian Royle added another to ensure that there were just two in it again at the water-break, the Kingdom fans in fine voice as the teams had their brief stoppage.

However, when O’Sullivan got a good pass away to sub Aidan O’Donovan on the restart, Courceys were three ahead again and Sweetnam twice had frees in response to Kilmoyley points.

It meant that they held a 0-17 to 0-13 advantage with six minutes of normal time left but Kilmoyley were hard-beaten and Maurice O’Connor and sub Robert Collins left a point in it going into injury time. When Royle was fouled – after Colm Daly was denied a free moments earlier – Collins converted to level and send the game to extra time.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins 0-10 (0-9f, 0-1 65), M O’Connor 0-4, P O’Connor 0-3, A Royle, J Brick, K McCarthy, T Murnane, R Collins, R Walsh, D McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-8f, T O’Sullivan 0-6, J O’Neill, A O’Donovan 0-2 each, S Twomey, R Nyhan, B Ryan 0-1 each.

KILMOYLEY: JB O’Halloran; F McCarthy, C Savage, D Kennedy; J Godley, D Fitzell, T Murnane; P O’Connor, M Flaherty; K McCarthy, D Collins, D McCarthy; D Nolan, J Brick, M O’Connor.

Subs: A Royle for Nolan (38), R Collins for McCarthy (49), R Walsh for Royle (60), Royle for Collins (half-time in extra time), McCarthy for Flaherty (75), Colins for Brick (80).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; B Mulcahy, B Collins, C Daly; C Roche, F Lordan, S McCarthy; DJ Twomey, M Collins; J O’Neill, S Twomey, T O’Sullivan; R Nyhan, R Sweetnam, O Crowley.

Subs: A O’Donovan for R Nyhan (half-time), B Ryan for Crowley (50), J McCarthy for O’Neill (60), D Coghlan for McCarthy, L Collins for DJ Twomey (both 67).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).