Inniscarra pipped at home in the Munster Senior Camogie semi-final

DESPITE a spirited performance, Inniscarra are out of the Munster Camogie Senior Club Championship as they were beaten 1-8 to 0-8 by Clare’s Scariff Ogonnelloe in an enthralling semi-final clash at Ballyanly on Saturday afternoon.

Half-forward Joanna Casey’s lethal shooting, she scored seven of her side’s eight points, kept Inniscarra in contention until the final whistle but ultimately Alva Rodger’s goal proved to be the difference as Scariff Ogonnelloe progress to the provincial final.

Stephen McCormack’s team raced out of the traps as they looked to make the most of home advantage while also capitalising on some potential weariness with their opponents making the early trip down from the Banner county.

Casey opened the scoring inside the first minute from play before she quickly turned provider for her full forward Claudia Keane, who split the uprights to give Scarra the perfect start.

It got even better by the ninth minute as Casey fired over two frees to make it 0-4 to no score but things soon took a turn for the worse as influential midfielder Katie O’Mahony was forced to withdraw after picking up a serious knock.

Scarriff eventually settled into the contest and they scored the only goal of the game just before the water break when Alva Rodgers drilled a powerful low shot inside the near post.

Led by their number nine Mairead Scanlon, they would score three points without reply either side of the half-time break to lead 1-3 to 0-4 with 42 minutes on the clock.

Casey soon got the Cork’s side's first point in 36 minutes of play but two superb frees by Aisling Corbet - affectionately known as Bob by her teammates after her father - put Ogonnelloe ahead by a goal, 1-5 to 0-5.

Casey added three more points from dead-ball situations to keep Inniscarra in with a chance until the very end but Corbett responded on each occasion to secure Scariff Ogonnelloe’s place in the Munster final.

Defender Aine O'Regan for Inniscarra clears from Mairead Scanlon, Scariff. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), C Keane 0-1.

Scariff Ogonnelloe: A Corbett 0-5 (0-5 f), A Rodgers 1-0, M Scanlon 0-2, L O’Donnell 0-1.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; R O’Mahony, C Ring, C Looney; A O’Regan, E Looney, A Kavanagh; M Lyons, K O’Mahony; J Casey, J Burke, A Sheehan; N Dilworth, C Keane, R Quigley.

Subs: E O’Reilly for K O’Mahony (10), L Desmond for J Burke (ht), G O’Loughlin for E Looney (41), A Dineen for N Dilworth (41), E Looney for R Quigley (57).

SCARIFF OGONNELLOE: R Daly; A Walsh, S Daly, A McGee; S Vaughan, C Doyle, R Minogue; A Barrett, L Daly; J Daly, L O’Donnell, L Grady; A Rodgers, A Corbett, M Scanlon.

Subs: C McNamara for L Grady (36).

Referee: Mike Flannery (Limerick).