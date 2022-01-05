Barry Cullinane glad to link up with Cork senior ladies football team

BARRY CULLINANE is looking forward to his new role as a coach/selector with the Cork senior ladies football team for the forthcoming season.

The former Galway senior dual player who lives in Bishopstown has previously been involved with the NUI Galway and the Galway U21 footballers, both with current Galway ladies’ football manager Gerry Fahy. In the last number of years, he has been involved with the Turloughmore senior hurlers in his native Galway.

He boasts a formidable playing and coaching CV and said it is ‘very humbling' to work with such a renowned team as the Cork ladies footballers.

“It is a huge honor and very humbling to be in a position to work with the Cork ladies footballers. It’s not a position that I will take for granted and I am really looking forward to working with a hugely talented group of footballers. "

"I am looking forward to working with a backroom team that is determined to facilitate the players to perform to the best of their ability,” he said.

The Cork senior ladies footballers will be managed by Shane Ronayne who has enjoyed huge success with the Mourneabbey ladies footballers over a long period.

Denis Enright who will serve as a selector and coach has great experience from working with both the Clonakilty and West Cork ladies’ football teams. He is looking forward to working with both men and the entire backroom team.

“From the first time I met Shane and Denny I could sense a huge enthusiasm from both and that's infectious. Shane brings a huge experience in the ladies game and his time with Waterford. There doesn't seem to be a footballer in Cork that Denny doesn't know.

"He also has great ideas on how the game should be played. We have brilliant professional support in Paul Howard strength and conditioning, Sinead O'Regan physio, and Jonny Holland the performance nutritionist.

“Miriam Forbes and Sheila Denehy the Female Liaison Officers are always at hand to help in any way they can.

"From my early interactions, it is clear that the Cork panel are extremely driven and motivated so I am looking forward to working with and learning from them in what we all hope is a long season."

New Cork ladies football coach Barry Cullinane.

The new coach said he ‘jumped’ at the chance to get involved with the Cork senior ladies team following the conclusion of his hurling coaching commitments in Galway.

“I spoke to Shane when he was appointed to the Waterford job, but because of my commitments in Galway, it was not something we could take too far. However after six years with the Turloughmore hurlers in Galway my time, there has come to an end and when Shane presented this opportunity I jumped at the chance.”

The 37-year-old Galway man is very thankful to his family and his employers for their support which has enabled him to pursue his GAA commitments.

“My wife is a Fermoy woman and we are lucky enough to have two gorgeous children. Éabha is two and Páidí is 15 weeks so it's a busy house. It's only when you have children that you realise that the real commitment in the GAA is given by the people who hold the fort at home while we go and do what we love. I am hugely grateful for their support.

"I work on the commercial side of a pharmaceutical company called TheaPamex and I am fortunate that my manager Barry and our country manager Diarmuid are huge GAA men.”

Barry, who enjoyed a distinguished career himself in both codes with Galway, got into coaching after his playing career concluded. He admits to missing playing, but he is enjoying the alternative option coaching provides.

“I was lucky enough to win a Sigerson Cup in 2003 with NUIG. The manager at the time was Gerry Fahy, the current manager of the Galway ladies footballers. In 2016 Gerry took on the NUIG freshers role and asked me to get involved.

"It was a nice opportunity to dip my toe in the water and I really enjoyed it. Gerry was then appointed the Galway U21 manager and we reached the All-Ireland final in 2017. At the same time, I started with the Turloughmore hurlers, a role that lasted six years. While nothing beats playing, it's a great alternative. Ladies football is a sport that I have really enjoyed watching over the last number of years.

"I am really looking forward to learning from this group of players.”

The new Cork ladies football coach has worked with a series of well-known coaches during his playing career. He said he has taken bits of wisdom from all the coaches.

“I have worked with and under some fantastic people. One thing that they all have in common is an inner belief and confidence, but most of all they are really good genuine people.

"I would have taken a huge amount from James Horan's professionalism, Francis Forde’s game-based training, Des Ryan on strength and conditioning, Peter Forde and Donie Buckley on how they think about football, Liam Salmon's brilliant mind, and many more. I hope that I can take the best points from all of those great people.

"I know I have a long way to go in terms of having their experience but if I can continue to learn then I may be at their level someday. That is my goal.”