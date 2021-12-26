Cork GAA: Your guide to the 2022 hurling and football fixtures

IT'S all systems go for the Cork hurlers and footballers from January in the revamped inter-county schedule, with the All-Ireland finals brought forward to late July before the club game throws in.
Though Kieran Kingston's hurlers opted not to enter the Munster Hurling League, so don't return to official action until the Allianz NHL opener against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, February 5, they've a five-game programme in that competition.
The last league tie is away to Wexford on March 20, but a top-two finish in Group A would see the Rebels through to the semi-finals on March 26-27, with the final slated for the first weekend in April. There's also a relegation play-off on March 26-27 for the bottom teams in Group A and Group B.
The championship won't be long rolling around, the first match in the provincial series taking place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 17. Unfortunately for Leesiders still traumatised by the All-Ireland final last August, it's against Limerick, with Cork also meeting the champions, away, in the league on February 27.
The round-robin format is in operation in Munster again, ala 2018 and '19, and Cork have three games on the bounce in May, away to Waterford, then at home to Clare and away to Tipp. The clash with Banner is likely to be held in Páirc Uí Rinn, provided work can be done to upgrade the capacity as Ed Sheeran performs two concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in late April.
The footballers, under new manager Keith Ricken, have a hectic few months ahead, with two McGrath Cup games in early January and a final if they progress, as well as seven league games from January 30 to March 27. There's a league final, and guaranteed promotion from Division 2, on April 2-3 if the Rebels are in the top two this spring.
There's a decent gap to the championship, on May 7 against Kerry, though like the hurlers' tie with Clare, it's expected to take place in Páirc Uí Rinn.
Ricken beat Kerry twice in the last three seasons as U20 boss before his elevation to the top job, but the Kingdom have Jack O'Connor back at the helm and made short work of Cork in Killarney last summer. It's likely the back-door will be needed to make any inroads in the All-Ireland series.
Most Rebel football supporters will be looking for steady progress in 2022 and no demoralising defeats, with any silverware a bonus.
May 28: Munster final.