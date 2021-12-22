Ringmahon's Caoimhin Kelleher saves two penalties as Liverpool beat Leicester to reach the cup semi final

Liverpool 3

Leicester 3

(Liverpool win 5-4 on penalties)

CORK'S Caoimhin Kelleher proved himself the hero yet again for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as his two penalty saves against Leicester in the Carabao Cup helped Liverpool reach the semi final where they will face in form Arsenal.

Chelsea will meet Spurs in the other semi final.

Kelleher was superb in the shoot-out holding his never to once again impress his manager with his composure under pressure saving from Thomas and Bertrand.

Star striker Diego Jota scored the winning penalty but all the Liverpool players ran to Kelleher after the game to show how much they respect the young Cork keeper.

Another hero in red was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.

The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy, left, shoots to score his sides second goal past Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the English League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it 2-1 before a brilliant James Maddison strike restored the Foxes' advantage.

However, the introduction of first-team reinforcements for the second half changed the dynamic as Jota and League Cup specialist Minamino, with his sixth in five appearances, forced a shoot-out.