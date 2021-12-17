Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 09:47

Tributes pour in for Dromtarriffe's Sharon O'Keeffe

A Kerry native, she did huge work in a variety of roles for the GAA and ladies football in Cork
The late Sharon O'Keeffe (right) at the 2018 Dromtariffe GAA Victory Dinner Dance hosted in the Killarney Heights Hotel. Included are Noel O'Sullivan, secretary; Andrew Murphy, treasurer; Frank Barry, board delegate; Ger Lane, former chairman, Cork County Board; Tony McAulliffe, vice-chairman, Duhallow GAA Board; Fr Tom Leamy; Gerard Tancred, former club chairman. Picture: John Tarrant

John Tarrant

A SENSE of sadness surrounds the passing of Dromtarriffe’s Sharon O’Keeffe, who served diligently in a number of senior administrative positions in GAA and Ladies Football.

The late Sharon leaves a legacy of commitment, hard work and loyalty to her club Dromtarriffe, Cork and Munster. Serving as club PRO up to her untimely death, she brought promoting the club to a new level through the effective use of the club’s website and social media platforms with regular updates on games and related activity.

A Kerry native, Sharon became a well-known administrator in ladies football, particularly in her adopted Cork, initially with the North Cork Board before assuming secretary, development officer and PRO positions at County Board during the halcyon days of success on Leeside.

Her husband Michael John is a highly-regarded referee, his team of officials included Sharon and family members at games in Duhallow, Cork and beyond. In so many ways, Sharon was willing to help out and anything she turned her hand to was undertaken meticulously.  

Cork Ladies Football chairman Neilus Carroll expressed condolences to the extended O’Keeffe family.

“We both served on the North Cork Board together, Sharon holding the positions of chairperson, secretary, treasurer and PRO before progressing to county secretary from 2001-2008 and again in 2012 having also occupied the PRO position between 2007-2011. At all times, Sharon gave 100% to every aspect of the Cork LGFA and in no small way contributed to the great success that Cork enjoyed those years," he said.

“Sharon remained very involved with her club Dromtarriffe, a great supporter to her husband Michael John in his refereeing, taking time to umpire at many a game. Her untimely passing leaves a big void in her local community, Sharon so well respected and treasured."

Munster Ladies Football President Jerome Casey commended the talents of a former colleague.

“We worked together on the Cork LGFA Executive in 2012 as secretary and treasurer, her knowledge of Ladies Gaelic football was immense."

Dromtarriffe Ladies Football Club paid tribute to one of its staunchest activists.

“Sharon had a huge part in the running of Dromtarriffe Juvenile GAA, Ladies and adult clubs down through the years. Drenched in GAA, Sharon rarely missed out on seeing her children play in the club, school, college and divisional colours, she will be missed from the crowd but her memory and impact on us will live on forever," said a statement.

A true Gael and dedicated volunteer, Sharon will be a massive loss to the local community, Dromtarriffe GAA and most of all his loving family and friends, sympathy extended to Michael John, Sarah, Daniel, Gavin, parents and extended family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

