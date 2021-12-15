Ballygiblin v Skeheenarinky: Cork and Tipp hurling clash like no other

BALLYGIBLIN'S hurlers can enjoy the Christmas break knowing they've a Munster Junior Hurling final to look forward to in January.

After the disappointment of defeat in the IAFC final for their dual players involved with Mitchelstown, they bounced back to see off Caherline last weekend.

Their experienced coach Ronan Dwane, well known for his work with various Cork teams and his own club Aghada, was delighted with their commitment on a tough day for hurling.

"It was always going to be a tough test, especially considering the opposition and the weather conditions but we got through it and we couldn’t be happier."

Their reward is a showdown with Tipperary club Skeheenarinky, who are close neighbours.

We couldn’t have imagined it at the start of the season but now we must plan to play Skeheenarinky, the next village up in the Munster final. We are neighbouring parishes so there will be a great interest in that.”

They've a Tipp connection in Colin English, an All-Ireland U21 winner with the Premier in 2018, who joined Ballygiblin from Fr Sheehy’s.

Aided by a strong wind against Limerick champions Caherline, they were up by just a point at the break.

“The game is always more structured in the first half and we had the wind so of course leading by a point wasn’t what we would have been looking for. We stuck to the plan against the wind and credit to the lads they dug in for what was in the end an incredible win.

“We have been in tight battles all year and I think those past games may have helped the lads. At this level and in this competition you have to play to the final whistle and we did that today.

“Having said all that there is no doubt about it that at half time I knew we would need a goal. Caherline had us under pressure and the conditions were against us so we knew we needed one and we spoke about how we would go about getting one.”

COMMITMENT

He made special mention of the dual players.

“I have to give credit to these lads. Between hurling and football that is their 15th game in the last 15 weeks so most of them are going every week for the last four months.

"Because of that, they know how to dig into those reserves and get the job done when it needs to be done. They are fantastic and really I can’t speak highly enough about them.

“Losing the football final was a blow to some of the lads but they took a day or two off and got back to it again."