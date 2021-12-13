AIL: Dolphin’s win keeps them on track for Division 2A play-off place

Dolphin 42 Nenagh Ormond 12

AN emphatic win for Dolphin over bottom side Nenagh Ormond in Division 2A of the Energia All Ireland League at Musgrave Park keeps them in touch for a play-off place as the league reached the halfway stage.

The result did not do justice to a game Tipperary side that tried to play running rugby right up to the final whistle. Injuries to Fionn McGibney and Conor McMahon in the opening 30 minutes were a big blow to the visitors who were well in this game up to half-time.

Dolphin opened the scoring in the sixth minute when, from a line-out in the Nenagh 22, Dolphin drove for the line; Phillip Dowling touched down and Daryl Foley converted.

From the restart, Nenagh took the game to Dolphin and were level on 13 minutes. Derek Corcoran found a gap in the Dolphin defence and sent McGibney in for a try who injured himself in the process and had to leave the field. McMahon took over the kicking duties and converted.

Impressive play by Dolphin backs and forwards led to Tim Marron scoring the home side’s second try which Foley converted.

Twice Nenagh failed to touch down when their pack went over the line.

Despite the loss of McMahon, Nenagh scored their second try with Willie Coffey touching down, but Peter Coman’s conversion attempt was well off target to leave the hosts 14-12 ahead at half-time.

Six minutes into the second half. following a quickly taken tap penalty, Murray Linn scored for Dolphin and on 54 minutes they got the bonus point when Craig O’Connell cut through a gap to score and Foley converted both tries to make it 28-12.

In another sweeping move, Linn scored his second try and Foley added the extras. On 66 minutes following a cross-field kick, Marron touched down and Foley converted to complete the scoring.

Dolphin will now look forward to the remainder of the campaign with great hope of reaching the play-offs.

Scorers for Dolphin: M Linn, T Marron 2 tries each, P Dowling, C O’Connell tries, D Foley 6 cons.

Nenagh Ormond: F McGibney, W Coffey tries, C McMahon con.

DOLPHIN: T Marron; T Scannell, M Linn, C O’Connell, S Scannell; C Shaughnessy, D Foley; J Leahy, P Dowling, D Jennings; A Denby, D O’Mahony; J Vaughan, K Allen, C Fitzgerald.

Subs: C Scott, D McDonagh, S Lynch, M Farrell, R O’Herlihy.

NENAGH ORMOND: F McGibney; S Pearson, C McMahon, W Coffey, P Coman; D Corcoran, Cian Ryan; Cathal Ryan, B Armitage, D Dunne, K O’Flaherty, K O’Gorman; J Meagher, J O’Keeffe, John Hayes.

Subs: C Muldoon, Jonathan Hayes, R Buckley, M Armitage, J Healy.

Referee: B Moloney (IRFU).