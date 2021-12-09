Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 19:05

Cork's wait for a first football All-Star since 2012 is set to go on

Sean Meehan is Cork's only nominee for 2021, after doing an excellent job marking David Clifford
Cork's wait for a first football All-Star since 2012 is set to go on

Cork recipients of their 2012 GAA GPA All-Star Football awards Colm O'Neill, left, and Aidan Walsh, centre, with Anthony Nash, goalkeeper on the hurling team. 

Mark Woods

CORK’S wait for an All-Star football award is set to continue for another year at least, stretching the barren spell to a record 10 years since Colm O’Neill and Aidan Walsh were honoured in 2012.

The 2021 elite team will be unveiled this Friday and, as usual, it will be dominated by the All-Ireland finalists.

Champions Tyrone are expected to supply over half the 15 players poised to be recognised for their talents with perennial runners-up, Mayo, likely to have a handful of representatives.

Cork managed a nomination with Kiskeam defender Sean Meehan rightly included in the mix of 18 following his outstanding display in holding David Clifford scoreless from play in an otherwise best-forgotten Munster final in Killarney.

Meehan was one of the mainstays on the Cork team, which won the All-Ireland U20 title against Dublin in 2019, selected at centre-back, but often switching to full-back. He has taken the massive step-up from underage to senior in his stride having only made his debut in the smash-and-grab Munster semi-final victory over the Kingdom in 2020.

Sean Meehan challenges David Clifford during the Munster final in Killarney when the Cork defender held Clifford scoreless from play. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Sean Meehan challenges David Clifford during the Munster final in Killarney when the Cork defender held Clifford scoreless from play. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Meehan’s second outing was in the shattering final loss to Tipperary and he played his third and fourth games against Limerick and Kerry this season. As you’d expect, it’s ultra-competitive for places in defence with Tyrone having seven nominated and Mayo four while Kerry have three, Dublin two and Monaghan one.

Since their formal inception in 1971, when the great Ray Cummins was Cork’s first football recipient, the longest spell without recognition, until now, was four years, which happened on three occasions, 1983-87, 1995-99 and 2002-06.

Going into a new season next month, that will stretch to a decade and unless there’s a dramatic turnaround in fortunes, it’s poised to run for a while yet.

It’s all a far cry from the glory days of back-to-back Sam Maguire Cup successes in 1989 and 1990, when Cork had six players honoured on both teams.

Three is the most earned by any Cork player and the select group comprises some of the greats of the game, Larry Tompkins, Steven O’Brien and Graham Canty.

Read More

Hurling All-Stars: Cork hurlers snubbed as Limerick picked for 12 awards

2021 All-Star Football Nominations: 

Goalkeepers: Rob Hennelly (Mayo), Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Niall Morgan (Tyrone).

Defenders: Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Conor Myler, Frank Burns (all Tyrone); Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Padraig Ó Hóra (all Mayo); Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (all Kerry); Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard (all Dublin); Seán Meehan (Cork), Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan).

Midfielders: Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (Tyrone), Matthew Ruane (Mayo), David Moran (Kerry), Oisín O’Neill (Armagh), Brian Fenton (Dublin).

Forwards: Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane (all Tyrone); David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea (all Kerry); Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo); Cormac Costello and Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin); Jack McCarron (Monaghan), Daniel Flynn (Kildare), Michael Langan (Donegal), Rian O’Neill (Armagh), Eoin Cleary (Clare), Shane Walsh (Galway).

Cork’s Football All-Stars: 

2012: Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough), Aidan Walsh (Kanturk).

2010: Graham Canty (Bantry), Michael Shields (St Finbarr’s), Paudie Kissane (Clyda Rovers), Aidan Walsh.

2009: Graham Canty, John Miskella (Ballincollig), Michael Shields, Pearse O’Neill (Aghada), Daniel Goulding (Éire Óg).

2007: Graham Canty.

2006: Ger Spillane (Ballygarvan), Nicholas Murphy (Carrigaline).

2002: Anthony Lynch (Naomh Abán).

1999: Anthony Lynch, Kevin O’Dwyer (O’Donovan Rossa), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Urhan), Philip Clifford (Bantry Blues).

1995: Mark O’Connor (Bantry Blues), Stephen O’Brien (Nemo Rangers).

1994: Stephen O’Brien.

1993: Joe Kavanagh (Nemo), Colin Corkery (do).

1990: John Kerins (St Finbarr’s), Michael Slocum (do), Stephen O’Brien, Conor Counihan (Aghada), Shay Fahy (Nemo Rangers), Paul McGrath (Bishopstown).

1989: Tony Davis (O’Donovan Rossa), Dave Barry (St Finbarr’s), Teddy McCarthy (Glanmire), Larry Tompkins (Castlehaven), Conor Counihan, Paul McGrath.

1988: Niall Cahalane (Castlehaven), Colman Corrigan (Macroom), Shay Fahy, Larry Tompkins.

1987: John Kerins, Niall Cahalane, Colman Corrigan, Larry Tompkins.

1983: John Evans (O’Donovan Rossa), Jimmy Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers).

1982: Kevin Kehily (Newcestown).

1980: Kevin Kehily, Dinny Allen (Nemo Rangers).

1978: Declan Barron (Bantry Blues).

1976: Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers), Dave McCarthy (Clonakilty).

1975: Dinny Long (Millstreet).

1974: Declan Barron, Jimmy Barry-Murphy (St Finbarr’s).

1973: Billy Morgan, Brian Murphy, Frank Cogan (all Nemo), Kevin Jer O’Sullivan (Adrigole), Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Dinny Long, Ray Cummins (St Michael’s).

1972: Kevin Jer O’Sullivan.

1971: Ray Cummins.

More in this section

MSL soccer: Rockmount manager Edward Kenny 'proud' of his international players MSL soccer: Rockmount manager Edward Kenny 'proud' of his international players
Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork City's Mark O'Mahony hits a hat-trick for Ireland in 7-1 Malta win
Bill Cooper celebrates after the game with Colm Spillane 7/11/2020 Bill Cooper was a role model for young Cork hurlers, he gave everything 
Greg Bolger and Ruairi Keating 15/4/2016

Cork City sign Galway striker Ruairí Keating

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more