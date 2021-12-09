Hurling All-Stars: Cork hurlers snubbed as Limerick picked for 12 awards

THE Cork hurlers received the ultimate insult at the PwC hurling All-Stars, becoming the first All-Ireland runners-up not to receive an award.

The Rebels fired to fire in Croke Park on the biggest hurling day of the year, but their victories over Clare, Dublin and Kilkenny, especially as it was an extra-time epic, deserved recognition from the prestigious scheme.

It echoes 2007, when Graham Canty was Cork's only winner, after the All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry, while even when they won in 2010 they were handed a paltry four prizes.

Seán O'Donoghue was expected to be picked in the full-back line on this occasions, despite enduring a difficult All-Ireland final, while Seamus Harnedy and Jack O'Connor were the most viable options in attack. However, the All-Star committee decided to lean heavily into Limerick's season of domination on the field with 12 gongs.

Previously nine was the most All-Stars in one season, achieved by the Kilkenny hurlers in 1983, 2000 and 2008, the Dublin footballers in 1977 and 2020, as well as Kerry in 1981.

The Treaty of course went unbeaten in the championship last summer and never looked like getting caught in the All-Ireland series, though it took a storming comeback to reel in Tipperary in the Munster final.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, full-back Dan Morrissey, and inside forward Aaron Gillane were the only Shannonsiders not included, making way for Kilkenny keeper Eoin Murphy, Waterford full-back Conor Prunty and Clare talisman Tony Kelly, handed the number 13 spot — had strong claims.

The Hurler of the Year is between Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, who was last season’s victor, Blarney forward Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy are the candidates for Young Hurler of the Year (for U21s). That will be unveiled on Friday night at the awards on RTE 2, 7pm, though there is no formal ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

Seán Meehan is Cork's lone nominee for a football All-Star.

2021 Hurling All-Star Team

Goalkeeper: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny).

Defenders: Seán Finn (Limerick), Conor Prunty (Waterford), Barry Nash (Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick).

Midfielders: William O’Donoghue (Limerick), Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick – Doon).

Forwards: Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick); Tony Kelly (Clare), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick).