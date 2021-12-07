Cork defender Colm Spillane retires from inter-county GAA but wants to play on with his club

CORK defender Colm Spillane will not be part of the Rebel panel going forward, the 28-year-old confirming his departure from the inter-county scene on Monday.

Injuries curtailed Spillane’s involvement with Cork in 2021 and on Monday night he said: “I was out a good bit this year with Cork and while I’d love to play on, the injuries have really piled up and it’s just not the same, to be honest.”

Spillane is not the only change to the Cork hurling panel for 2022.

Eoin Cadogan announced his inter-county retirement last week and further changes are expected to be announced later this week.

Spillane said on Monday that he hopes to continue playing with his club, Castelyons, who narrowly lost the Cork Premier IHC final to Courcey Rovers recently.

“I’ll be trying to carry on with Castlelyons if I can.

“I’ll take four or five months off - I’ll look after myself and stay in shape but I won’t be doing running, I’ll find other ways to stay fit - and then I’ll see next April or May how I feel.

“But I definitely intend to try to carry on with Castlelyons, absolutely.”

Meanwhile, beaten Cork hurling finalists Glen Rovers are on the lookout for a new manager after Ian Lynam’s decision to step down after one season in charge.

Prior to taking the reins for the 2021 campaign, Lynam had served as coach for six of the seven years his predecessor Richie Kelleher was at the helm, while he also previously held the role of manager in 2010-11.

Despite suffering an opening round 11-point defeat, Lynam steered the club to a third consecutive Cork senior hurling final appearance this season, the Glen falling three points short of Midleton in last month’s decider.

Glen Rovers chairman Liam Martin said he tried to convince Lynam to remain on for another year, but respected his decision to take a step back from the senior set-up after being involved for 11 of the last 15 campaigns.

“Ian has been an integral part of our senior hurling set-up for such a long time. And while he’s been involved, I think, for 11 of the last 15 years, his involvement with players from this group goes back even further than that.

“I was chairman of the underage section in 2002 when Ian was coaching an U14 team that went all the way to the National Féile final and won. That team included the likes of Patrick Horgan, Stephen McDonnell, and Cathal Hickey. That is how far back Ian goes in terms of his relationship with some of our frontline players," Martin explained.