Araglen hits four goals against Lismire to land Junior C football title

Araglen 4-9 Lismire 0-9

CORK County Junior C Football glory for Araglen at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

On what was a memorable occasion for the Avondhu club, they produced a fine performance and were the deserving champions.

Araglen got the opening score of this contest as James Gus Kearney went on a dangerous run before duly slotting the ball over the bar.

Lismire responded courtesy of a pointed effort from Damien Finn, before a score by Paul Hynes edged Araglen back in front, making up for a goal opportunity which he fired wide a few moments earlier. With seven minutes played Araglen got their third point of the evening from a Kearney free which curled over.

Eamon Hayes then went close for Lismire through a well-struck goal attempt that was blocked down by some impressive last-ditch defending.

Lismire reduced the gap once more when Finn kept his composure to neatly slot the ball over the bar on 13 minutes.

But Araglen led at the first half water break at 0-4 to 0-2 when Kearney remained composed to get another score to add to his decent early tally.

Kearney got yet another score for his side on 18 minutes. Things got even better from an Araglen perspective on 24 minutes when they found the back of the net. Ben Carey went on a fine charging run forward down the middle of the pitch, before applying the necessary finish from a few yards out.

Although Lismire reduced the gap through a free from Finn, it was Araglen that maintained their momentum through a well taken pointed score by Kealan Condon.

Then shortly afterwards they were to stroke for a second goal, when Paul Hynes kept his cool to slot home from close range, after a clever through ball into his path by Kearney.

It was Araglen that were very much in control of this one at halftime holding a nine-point advantage, 2-6 to 0-3.

Araglen's Ben Carey solos past Lismire's Neil O'Connor on the way to scoring his goal at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Field reduced the gap through an early point on the resumption. Although Lismire did much of the attacking in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, they were not making it count on the scoreboard.

But it was Araglen that maintained their significant advantage, when David Browne scored a good point from a tight angle, as Araglen led 2-7 to 0-4 at the second water break.

Damien Finn got another free for Lismire in the 47th minute, but by this stage, it was a couple of goals rather than points that they needed, with Jamie Finn also slotting the ball over the bar for his side.

With the contest heading into the final ten minutes, Kearney was to produce the goods once again for Araglen with what was a fine score from play.

Credit to Lismore they were refusing to give up and Damien Finn continued to successfully convert scores, in what was a solid individual performance.

But Araglen capped off what was a fine occasion for their club when Hynes slotted home for his second goal of the game after breaking away on the counter-attack.

Then Kearney got a goal which his performance deserved as he blasted in off the underside of the crossbar.

Scorers for Araglen: JG Kearney (0-1 f) 1-6, P Hynes 2-1, B Carey 1-0, K Condon, D Browne 0-1 each.

Lismire: D Finn (0-4 f) 0-6, M Field, J Finn, D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

ARAGLEN: T Feeney; S Keane, S Russell, L Lomasney; F Hickey, C O’Mahony, J Kearney; S Hegarty, B Carey; K Condon, T Kenneally Jr, P Hynes; S Motherway, J G Kearney, A Hegarty.

Subs: D Browne for Motherway (h-t), B Allen for Hegarty (48), P Kenneally for Hynes (58), D Neligan for Condon (59), L Keane for Kenneally Jr (60).

LISMIRE: C Field; N O’Connor, S McSweeney, T Sheehan; M Field, D R Guinee, P Buckley; M McSweeney, O O’Connor; J Sheahan, E Hayes, J Finn; D O’Sullivan, C Noonan, D Finn.

Subs: D Kearney for J Finn (15), J Moynihan for Sheehan (h-t), S Kiely for O’Connor (32), J Finn for Noonan (43), A Jones for Kearney (60).

Referee: Cathan Treacy (Nemo Rangers).