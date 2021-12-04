Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 11:58

Cork GAA: Francis Kenneally looking forward to PRO challenge

Kanturk clubman elected to succeed Joseph Blake
New Cork County Board PRO Francis Kenneally of Kanturk

Denis Hurley

New Cork County PRO Francis Kenneally says he is “honoured and humbled” to be taking up the role.

The Kanturk clubman was confirmed as the winner of the election on Friday night, beating Cian O’Brien of Glen Rovers. Casey succeeds Joseph Blake (Adrigole), against whom he and O’Brien had both run in 2018, and one of his first tasks will be attend Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Sunday’s Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC final, in which his club take on Newmarket in a Duhallow derby.

Kenneally runs The Central Stores in Kanturk, which set up by his parents in 1954. He first became involved with the club’s juvenile board in 1981 and since then he has served as chairperson, secretary and treasurer of the adult club as well as acting as a delegate to both the Duhallow divisional board and the county board. Away from GAA, he has been secretary of Kanturk Community Council and secretary and treasurer of Kanturk Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m honoured and humbled,” he said.

“It’s a daunting task, one I hope I am equal to. With the help and support of my wife Marie, and my adult children Aisling, Cathal and Ciara, I hope I can meet the challenges ahead in a good way. My mother Geraldine and late father Andrew were role models for me in the way they both served the community.

“I must thank my club Kanturk and other clubs around the Duhallow division and the county for nominating me. I must also thank fellow Kanturk club officers and members who helped with the canvassing.

“I know going forward I will need a formidable support team around me to do the job and do Cork GAA a service.”

The other position on the county executive that was contested was Irish and cultural officer. In that election, Ballinora’s Donal McSweeney defeated Tony McAuliffe of Lismire.

