Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed

The draws for the Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals and semi-finals have taken place, featuring Cork schools Midleton CBS, Christians, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Hamilton High.
In the hurling, Midleton CBS will take on perennial contenders Ardscoil Rís from Limerick, with Christians meet Clare school St Joseph's, who beat St Colman's after extra time.
Skibbereen CS and Clonakilty CC could meet in the football semi-final, but first they've to get past Rathmore and Tralee respectively.
Hamilton High from Bandon are on the other side of the draw, where they'll take on Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee.
The games will be held in the first half of January.
1 – Cashel CS v Thurles CBS
2 – Árdscoil Rís v Midleton CBS
3 – DLS Waterford v Nenagh CBS
4 – St Joseph's Tulla v CBC Cork
Quarter-finals to take place week ending January 9
1 v 2, 3 v 4
1 – Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore
2 – Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS
3 – Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk
4 – St Brendan's Killarney v Colaiste na Sceilge
Quarter-finals to take place week ending January 16
1 v 2, 3 v 4