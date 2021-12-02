Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 17:21

Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed

Quarter-final and semi-final draws for the Munster GAA Post-Primary competitions have been made, featuring five Cork schools
Daniel Murnane, Midleton CBS, looking for a way past CBC players Eoghan Kirby and Brian Keating during their Dr Harty Cup clash. Picture: Dan Linehan

Eamonn Murphy

The draws for the Dr Hartytarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals and semi-finals have taken place, featuring Cork schools Midleton CBS, Christians, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Hamilton High.

In the hurling, Midleton CBS will take on perennial contenders Ardscoil Rís from Limerick, with Christians meet Clare school St Joseph's, who beat St Colman's after extra time.

Skibbereen CS and Clonakilty CC could meet in the football semi-final, but first they've to get past Rathmore and Tralee respectively.

Darragh O'Mahony of Coláiste Choilm, trying to block down an attempted clearance by Joseph Bohane of Skibbereen Community School. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Hamilton High from Bandon are on the other side of the draw, where they'll take on Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee.

The games will be held in the first half of January.

Munster GAA PPS Dr Harty Cup draw 

1 – Cashel CS v Thurles CBS 

2 – Árdscoil Rís v Midleton CBS 

3 – DLS Waterford v Nenagh CBS 

4 – St Joseph's Tulla v CBC Cork 

Quarter-finals to take place week ending January 9 

Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4 

Munster GAA PPS Corn Uí Mhuirí draw 

1 – Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore 

2 – Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS 

3 – Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk 

4 – St Brendan's Killarney v Colaiste na Sceilge 

Quarter-finals to take place week ending January 16 

Semi-Finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4

