Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran signs for Cork City FC

Cork City FC have announced the signing of Jimmy Corcoran from Wexford FC.

The goalkeeper has been capped up to Under 19 level by the Republic of Ireland, in a setup in which saw Corcoran selected ahead of current Irish senior keep Gavin Bazunu.

He has had spells with Dundalk as well as Preston North End but failed to make a first-team appearance.

The new City’s shot stopper almost walked away from a career in football last year and spelt a brief period training with the Meath intercounty senior football team.

However Corcoran opted to return to football and although Wexford finished bottom of last season’s First Division, Corcoran’s performances were highly taught of and the goalkeeper has a reputation for being one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

Corcoran will face tough competition for the number one jersey next season from David Harrington after he impressed in his appearance towards the tail end of the season.

In his four appearances for the club, Harrington managed to keep four clean sheet and had been seen as the successor to Mark McNulty but Colin Healy has acted quickly to ensure that there will be a lot of competition for the number one jersey next season.

Corcoran was part of the Wexford side that suffered a 4-0 defeat to City in Turner's Cross at the beginning of October and he will be hoping to make founder memories there this season.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the 19-year-old said: “Cork City is one of the biggest clubs in the country and always has been, so I am really excited to be coming down and joining the club.

"I know Colin very well from the international set-up and I am really excited to get going.

“When I got the phone call to come down, I thought it was a great opportunity and one I wanted to grab with both hands, a no-brainer to be honest.

"Even from playing in Turner’s Cross earlier this year, the atmosphere was unbelievable and I can’t wait to get going and play in front of the City fans.

“I think Colin has the team going in the right direction and I think that is only going to get better next year.

"Things are looking up and I definitely expect us to push on next year.”

City boss Healy welcomed the news, saying: “We have signed a very good goalkeeper in Jimmy. He has been an underage international and he has played a good number of senior games for his age, so he has a bit of experience as well.

"He will add more quality and more competition in that area of the pitch, so it is another good signing for us."