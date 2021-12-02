Iveleary ready to embrace the challenge of a county final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

IVELEARY manager John McNulty feels that his side are relishing the prospect of playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday in the Cork Intermediate A Football Championship final against Mitchelstown.

Iveleary have been impressive throughout and convincingly beating all opposition before them, including a devastating semi-final success over Mid Cork rivals Aghabullogue, 3-14 to 1-5. Prior to that, Iveleary defeated Glanworth by 5-12 to 0-12.

But they should get their strongest test to date when they face Mitchelstown in the decider.

Now McNulty’s Iveleary side will get the chance in the coming days to line out at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Footballers want to play at a nice venue and on a nice surface. Páirc Uí Chaoimh definitely offers that. Like every other club, we want to be playing on that. We are delighted to get the opportunity to do that.

“There is great excitement for us going into a fantastic stadium. But the most important thing really is our performance on that surface and how they play.”

Chris Óg Jones has well and truly been in outstanding form for Iveleary throughout this fine recent Iveleary run, shooting the lights out time and again.

With the sensational scoring form he has been in, surely the name of Chris Óg Jones is on the radar of new Cork manager Keith Ricken.

Apart from Jones, Iveleary possesses a number of players that have been operating impressively. Cathal Vaughan, a man with inter-county experience, is a key operator. Brian Cronin, Kevin Manning, Joe Creedon and Darren Kelly are among those key to this impressive Iveleary side.

When asked to describe the main overall strengths of his side, McNulty explained: “Their performance levels have been brilliant.

It is all about the performance on the day and I think the style of football is something we are proud of. I think the players enjoy it.

“Away from the match days, we have a great group. In training sessions, they are very committed and hard-working. I think they enjoy it as well, it is sport at the end of the day.

“From a management point of view what has been most satisfying has been their ability to prepare and perform. That is all that you need to ask for.”

Iveleary's management team consists of McNulty, John Finn O’Callaghan, Dan Kelleher and Don Murphy.