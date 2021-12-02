Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 07:50

Iveleary ready to embrace the challenge of a county final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Muskerry side won the Junior A title last season and now take on Mitchelstown with the chance to add the IAFC crown
Iveleary ready to embrace the challenge of a county final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Iveleary sharpshooter Chris Óg Jones. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

IVELEARY manager John McNulty feels that his side are relishing the prospect of playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday in the Cork Intermediate A Football Championship final against Mitchelstown.

Iveleary have been impressive throughout and convincingly beating all opposition before them, including a devastating semi-final success over Mid Cork rivals Aghabullogue, 3-14 to 1-5. Prior to that, Iveleary defeated Glanworth by 5-12 to 0-12. 

But they should get their strongest test to date when they face Mitchelstown in the decider.

Now McNulty’s Iveleary side will get the chance in the coming days to line out at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Footballers want to play at a nice venue and on a nice surface. Páirc Uí Chaoimh definitely offers that. Like every other club, we want to be playing on that. We are delighted to get the opportunity to do that.

“There is great excitement for us going into a fantastic stadium. But the most important thing really is our performance on that surface and how they play.” 

Chris Óg Jones has well and truly been in outstanding form for Iveleary throughout this fine recent Iveleary run, shooting the lights out time and again.

With the sensational scoring form he has been in, surely the name of Chris Óg Jones is on the radar of new Cork manager Keith Ricken.

Apart from Jones, Iveleary possesses a number of players that have been operating impressively. Cathal Vaughan, a man with inter-county experience, is a key operator. Brian Cronin, Kevin Manning, Joe Creedon and Darren Kelly are among those key to this impressive Iveleary side.

When asked to describe the main overall strengths of his side, McNulty explained: “Their performance levels have been brilliant. 

It is all about the performance on the day and I think the style of football is something we are proud of. I think the players enjoy it.

“Away from the match days, we have a great group. In training sessions, they are very committed and hard-working. I think they enjoy it as well, it is sport at the end of the day.

“From a management point of view what has been most satisfying has been their ability to prepare and perform. That is all that you need to ask for.” 

Iveleary's management team consists of McNulty, John Finn O’Callaghan, Dan Kelleher and Don Murphy.

Read More

Reardens All-Star Club Football team built around Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley

More in this section

Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran signs for Cork City FC Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran signs for Cork City FC
Holders Rockmount will face the winners of Cobh Wanderers and Everton in the Munster senior cup Holders Rockmount will face the winners of Cobh Wanderers and Everton in the Munster senior cup
Crowley, Honohan and Kargbo all re-sign with Cork City for next season Crowley, Honohan and Kargbo all re-sign with Cork City for next season
cork gaa
<p>17 Jul 1994: ROBERTO BAGGIO OF ITALY BOWS HIS HEAD IN DESPAIR AS BRAZILIAN GOALKEEPER CLAUDIO TAFFAREL CELEBRATES AFTER BAGGIO MISSED THE PENALTY THAT GAVE BRAZIL VICTORY OVER ITALY ON PENALTIES IN THE 1994 WORLD CUP FINAL AT THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM IN PASA</p>

Caoimhin Kelleher to learn from the best as Liverpool appoint World Cup winning Brazil goalkeeper Taffarel as new club goalkeeping coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey Get into the spirit of Christmas with Kinsale Gin and Whiskey
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more