Reardens All-Star Club Football team built around Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley

FANS will be somewhat surprised at the omission of both Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock from the Reardens team of the championship.

Just kidding!

Of course, the leading scorers for their respective clubs, Castlehaven and new champions, St Finbarr’s, are in the 15.

The Reardens All-Star presentation night was due to take place on Tuesday, December 7 in Reardens Bar at 7.30pm, but has been postponed until early in the new year because of covid restrictions.

St. Finbarr's John Kerins.

Indeed, they’re the first names on the team sheet, the rest simply spread out and get the ball in early to the dynamic duo.

The pair were in sensational scoring form during the championship, Sherlock topping the charts with 3-41, nine points ahead of Hurley, who compiled an equally impressive 4-20 from a game less.

Castlehaven's Brian Hurley is tackled by Valley Rovers' Jacob O'Driscoll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

We’ve completed the inside line with Clonakilty’s main source of scores, Dara Ó Sé, who finished with 2-31 and between them, the trio were good for a grand total of 9-101.

Now feeding them with enough quality ball is the next box-ticking exercise.

Douglas footballer Sean Powter. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Collins’s inclusion at centre-forward fits the bill comfortably given he’s well used to linking with Hurley at club and county levels, one of the sweetest foot passers in the game.

Now, we’ll go back to the start and name John Kerins as our goalkeeper on the basis of his smart saves in the final win over Clon, his penalty shoot-out heroics against the Haven in the semi-final on top of his general sound keeping all through.

Picking a full-back line was the polar opposite of the full-forward sector given the volume of candidates.

Clonakilty's Sean White battles Duhallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

We’ve gone with Tom Clancy, Jamie Burns and Rory Maguire, three players who maintained a high level of consistency throughout and would relish the challenge of putting manners on the lads in the inside line in training.

Other notable performers were Maurice Shanley, Sam Ryan and Nathan Walsh.

Clon duo, Sean White and captain Eoghan Deasy, were near-automatic selections for right half-back and centre-back while Colm Scully’s consistency on the left gives him the nod.

Injury robbed Liam O’Donovan of a place while Colin Lyons, Alan O’Connor and Damien Cahalane were also in the frame.

Ian Maguire was a shoo-in at midfield, consistently performing to a high standard all season, while Clon’s Joe Grimes would be the perfect foil.

Strong competition came from Brian Hartnett and Ben Ridgeway.

St Finbarr's captain Ian Maguire lifts the Andy Scannell Cup. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

We’ve opted for Brian Hayes and Sean Powter to complete the half-forward line either side of Collins.

Hayes was a tour de force for the Barrs all year while Powter’s class would help in providing a silver service to the three amigos inside.

Reardens All-Star Football Team:

John Kerins (St Finbarr’s);

Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), Jamie Burns (St Finbarr’s), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven);

Sean White (Clonakilty), Eoghan Deasy (Clonakilty), Colm Scully (St Finbarr’s);

Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty);

Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Sean Powter (Douglas);

Dara Ó Sé (Clonakilty), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).