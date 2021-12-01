Houlihan bags a point for Bosco’s against Village in AUL Premier game

Village United 1

John Boscos 1

THOMAS HOULIHAN'S late strike secured a 1-1 draw for St. John Boscos after Colin Hickey had given Village United a 72nd minute lead in a tight Premier affair at Silverheights.

It was a really close encounter between these two sides who did not give much away defensively.

As well as that, the battle in the middle of the park turned out to be honours even also

Village forced the first corner of the game after just five minutes and it was James McCarthy who saw his headed effort graze off Brian Rodgers before going past the post.

From the corner, the ball broke for Stephen Long who tried an audacious over-head kick that sailed over from the edge of the box.

Village then came close when Tony Kelly’s forceful effort skidded off a defender and as it was making its way to the top corner, Shane Wiggins stretched every sinew to push it on to the bar before it went over for a corner.

What a chance then fell for Boscos when from James Wiggins’ free kick, Josh Deady had space near the far post, but headed disappointingly wide of the target.

This was followed by a thumping effort from Ryan O’Regan that shaved the crossbar before going over.

St. John Boscos FC who drew 1-1 with Village United in their Premier clash at Silverheights.

At the other end, Tony Kelly stole a yard on his marker before making in-roads towards goal, but his final effort was collected by Shane Wiggins in the end.

And when Jamie McCarthy hooked on for Tony Kelly, his final effort on goal went inches wide.

Boscos threatened as the second period got under way when James Wiggins played a lovely ball through for Tim Hartnett, but what a superb tackle from Steven Long we saw to prevent a certain goal-scoring opportunity.

A great opportunity then arrived for Village United when Anthony Kiniry played an accurate ball into space for Michael Coffey, but he drilled wide.

This was followed by a half-chance which came Boscos way when Ryan O’Regan picked out Barry Cahill with a neat ball, but he fired straight at Steven O’Donnell.

A neat turn and strike then from Graham McCarthy forced Steven O’Donnell to make a diving save at the expense of a corner.

And after O’Regan headed wide from James Wiggins’ cross at one end, Kiniry set Tony Kelly up with a sumptuous ball – only to see a top-drawer tackle from Josh Deady abort the threat.

But, the ice was broken minutes later when Colin Hickey slammed home from the spot after Josh Deady handled in the box on 72 minutes.

Village came close again when Graham Cummins pounced on to a loose clearance before dipping a fine effort narrowly over.

But, failure by the Village defence to clear from a corner gave Boscos’ Thomas Houlihan the chance to pick his spot, high into the net on 87 which ensured both sides would share the points in the end.

Village United captain Colin Hickey (right) with St. John Boscos' Josh Deady, accompanied by referee Mick Flaherty.

Village Utd: Steven O’Donnell, Steven Thompson, Graham Cummins, Steven Long, Anthony Kiniry, James McCarthy, Colin Hickey, Edward Doherty, Tony Kelly, Michael Coffey and Howard Coakley.

Subs: Aaron Smith for Howard Coakley (75).

St. John Boscos: Shane Wiggins, Tom Laffan, Brendan Stack, Josh Deady, Brian Rodgers, James Wiggins, Thomas Houlihan, Cian Keohane, Ryan O’Regan, Tim Hartnett and Barry Cahill.

Subs: Graham McCarthy for Barry Cahill (60).

Ref: Mick O’Flaherty.