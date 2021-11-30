Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 09:35

Boherbue veterans stepped up to finally get them over the line

New junior county champions saw off Ballinhassig thanks to goals from Jerrry O'Connor and Denis McCarthy
Joy for Boherbue at the final whistle after they defeated Ballinhassig. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Andrew Horgan

“RELIEVED” and “thrilled” were just two of the words Boherbue manager Conor O’Riordan used to describe the feeling of helping his club lift the Bon Secours Cork Junior A Football Championship title for the first time in their history.

After capturing five divisional titles in a row, and a number of crushing defeats in the county series, Boherbue finally got over the line on the showpiece occasion in dramatic fashion.

They were forced to battle right until the very end by a spirited Ballinhassig side before they finally came out on top by a scoreline of 3-8 to 2-8 at a chilly Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.

A commanding display by centre-forward Denis McCarthy, which saw him score 1-5 of his side’s total, also earned praise from his manager as their attention now turns to next weekend’s Munster Championship clash.

“It’s just such a relief for us to get over the line,” admitted O’Riordan.

“We made hard work of it tonight, we had a lot of scoring chances and we gave the ball away 14 times in the first half which isn’t like us.

“We never do things easy but we are just over the moon, we are thrilled to get over the line and finally get the win.

“I’d say we had five or six-goal chances and we were lucky to get the goals that we did. But the penalty we scored at the beginning of the second half… Jerry (O’Connor) in fairness really stepped up for us to get that big score.

Jerry O'Connor, Boherbue, scores from the penalty spot against Ballinhassig keeper Arthur O'Leary. Picture: Larry Cummins
“Denis as well takes awful punishment but the ball sticks to him. I know he missed a few but when we were really under pressure and straight after they got a goal he went back up the field and drove it into the back of the net for us.

“That settled us as well, it made us realise that we can take this to them and he was fantastic for us as well.

“Himself and Jerry are pushing 32 or 33 now like. 

When we were winning nothing they were keeping us in games and carrying us an awful lot.

“It’s such a relief. We have won Duhallow now a few years but even when we won them other clubs have gone on to win the county. It’s been frustrating for us so this win means an awful lot to all of us.

“We are delighted to have another go next weekend and be out in the Munster Championship up in Clare next Saturday.

“Those Clare teams are really, really tough so with Covid and everything we will celebrate responsibly, we will mind ourselves because we will need everyone to be ready to get the win there.”

