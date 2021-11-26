St Michael's v Mallow preview: SAFC final is a repeat of the 2017 thriller

SUNDAY: Bon Secours SAFC final, St Michael’s v Mallow, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm.

IF this game provides even a fraction of the drama and excitement of their 2017 premier intermediate shoot-out, then it should be highly entertaining.

Then, the pair just went at it gung-ho, Mallow squeezing past St Michael’s 1-17 to 1-16 in a magnificent encounter.

Now, they square up again for the right to join the big boys in the top tier next season, a place Mallow occupied all too briefly, while Michael’s await the privilege.

In mid-June, the north Cork club contested the 2020 edition, losing to a fine Éire Óg side, who proved more than comfortable among illustrious company.

Even a few months on, Mallow’s team has changed, with James Loughrey switching back to his club in Belfast, but there are still strong connections to 2017 and it’s the same with Michael’s.

Both have half-a-dozen and more survivors in their likely starting 15s, including the ’keepers, Mallow’s Kevin Doyle and his opposite number, Martin Burke.

The experience of Cork’s Mattie Taylor in defence, captain Eoin Stanton at midfield, and Ryan Harkin and Kieran O’Sullivan in attack reflect Mallow’s well-balanced outfit, with good options on the bench, too.

Mallow's Ryan Harkin is tackled by Matt O Riordain of Beál Ath'an Ghaorthaidh. Picture: David Keane.

St Michael’s have a large panel with widespread options. Defender Luke Carroll, midfielder Daniel Meaney, and forwards Eoghan Buckley, Liam O’Sullivan and the Hegartys, Keith and Eric, are links from four years ago.

Significantly, though, St Michael’s prominent successes at minor and U21 levels are beginning to influence the senior team. Finding that balance between street-wisdom and youth, in the first 15 and in reserve, is one of the keys to their chances of a long-overdue triumph. Michael’s know all about contesting finals, having appeared in the premier intermediate deciders in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019 and are now hoping for better fortune in the second season of the new competition.

Like Mallow, Michael’s qualified directly for the semis, by-passing the quarter-finals, the stage at which their season ended in 2020. They won all three Group B games —against Bishopstown, Kiskeam, and Knocknagree — to advance on merit with a team that’s backboned by a mean defence. On average, opponents had only scored 0-8 in qualifying, as Michael’s restricted the Town to a miserly 0-5 and the Duhallow duo could only manage 0-8 apiece, with Kiskeam scoring the only goal until Dohenys posted 0-15.

Owen O’Sullivan and Joe Golden hold the centre in front of the dependable Burke, but it’s the defence as a unit that has impressed, supplemented by Billy Cain at midfield.

In attack, Michael’s don’t depend on a star forward and the burden is shared across the entire forward division, which has scored three goals, Buckley, Dan Lenihan and Mark Drummond obliging.

Drummond’s extra-time winner decided the 1-14 to 0-15 semi-final win over Dohenys, when Michael’s survived by the skin of their teeth.

St Michael's Mark Drummond celebrates his goal with Eoghan Buckley against Dohenys. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The fortnight gap should also benefit the Mahon club, with their Blackrock hurling contingent getting more time to adjust to football and it will be interesting to see if Tadgh Deasy, for example, makes the team sheet from the throw-in.

Mallow regrouped in an impressive way since their summer disappointment, bagging one of the two automatic passes to the last-four by overcoming Fermoy, Clyda Rovers, and Bantry Blues in Group C.

The inside line, of Cork U20 Sean McDonnell, leading scorer Kevin Sheehan and Kieran O’Sullivan, carries a big threat, though scoring is spread right around the pitch, as shown in their 4-14 to 2-10 semi-final win over Ballingeary.

Mallow supplied four goal-scorers: McDonnell, Harkin, from a penalty, Stephen O’Callaghan and substitute Sean Hayes, who contributed 1-2, when introduced in the closing quarter, while Michael O’Rourke helped himself to 0-4 from play.

It should be a fascinating tactical battle, too, as rival managers Dave Egan, from the city club, and Mallow’s Keith Moynihan plot their paths to ultimate glory.