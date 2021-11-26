Eoin Cadogan retires from inter-county hurling

Eoin Cadogan has announced his retirement from senior inter-county hurling.

The 35-year-old, who lined out at left half-back Cork in August’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick, had a Cork career that spanned 15 years across hurling and football, having made his debut for Billy Morgan’s football side in 2007, the same year that he won an All-Ireland U21FC medal. In 2009, he opted to focus on hurling, making his debut in a qualifier win over Dublin, but in the following year, after the hurlers’ championship exit, he appeared for the footballers again as they reached the All-Ireland final.

In 2010, he was a dual player and featured at corner-back as Conor Counihan guided Cork to a first All-Ireland title in 20 years. Having opted to focus fully on football in 2013, he rejoined the hurling squad in 2014, winning a Munster medal, but at the end of that year he once again committed to football only. After 2017, he switched allegiance back to hurling, winning another Munster medal in 2018.

With his club Douglas, he won a county Premier IHC medal in 2009, having been part of the football side which reached the county senior final the previous year. He announced his decision to retire from inter-county action in an Instagram post on Friday.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided that the time is right to retire from inter-county hurling.

“Throughout my 15-year career, representing Cork in both hurling and football, I can rest easy in the knowledge that I did so with pride, respect and honour for my team-mates, my club, supporters and the Cork jersey.

“To be able to say that I played at the highest level in hurling, football and represented my country in international rules is a dream I’ve made real through hard work, determination and perseverance.

“To my parents, James and Eileen, sisters Claire, Ann Marie and brother Alan, playing was as much about doing you all proud as it was about me achieving my goals and I think you for being there every step of the way with me.

“I’d like to thank the Cork County Board, Douglas GAA, the GPA and countless Cork supporters who have been there on the good and bad days and whose spirit and belief never wavered in supporting our journey in trying to achieve success.

“To the current Cork management team, the management teams and coaches of the past, I thank you for always showing belief in me as an individual and wish them well in the future.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the late Br Damien Brennan, whose support, belief and friendship allowed me to fully maximise my potential and achieve things I thought were impossible.

“I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await me as the journey continues in a new direction.”