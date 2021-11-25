Cork's Saoirse Noonan can't wait to play in the Champions League with Shelbourne

HER goals this season were to win a National league title and get an Irish senior call up.

That she did, and although it was something she set out to do, when it becomes a reality, Saoirse Noonan is still finding it hard to believe.

The 22 year-old from Grange left Cork City to sign for Shelbourne because she wanted to challenge herself more and because she believed playing in a more competitive team would give her a better chance to making an International squad.

This proved to be the case and last week winning the league in the most dramatic of ways, topped off what Noonan states was an amazing year.

“Overall, and collectively for me, it's been an amazing year,” said Noonan.

"What I set out to do at the start of the year from international recognition to winning the league it has all come through.

"To win the double would have been the icing on the cake however it wasn’t meant to be.

“With regards to the league win I’m still in shock if I’m honest. I did come here with the intention to win a league but during the season losing so heavily it was no longer in our hands.

"Every game we would discuss the importance of three points to keep in touch with Peamount and all those games counted.

Shels' striker Saoirse Noonan celebrates their dramatic final day SSE Airtricity Women's National League title win after rivals Peamount slipped up against Galway. Picture: Eóin Noonan, Sportsfile

“We knew we had to win the final league game of the season against Wexford mainly because we were up against the same opposition in the cup final the following week we wanted to make a statement.

"We kept high hopes and visioned ourselves lifting the cup saying "Imagine we won it tonight.

"Imagine if we get a play-off?

"There was such a good buzz around. The first half we knew nothing until Galway scored their second goal, we were never told Peamount were two nil up.

"So at half time we knew it was 2-2 but no one spoke about it and you could just see little smirks and hope in the dressing room.

"It wasn't until the last 10 minutes we knew Peamount we’re losing, the crowd was incredible and someone shouted on it was 5-2 and when Noelle (Murray) said it was true I didn't believe it and just told myself concentrate because we were only a goal ahead.

“To hear the final whistle and know we were league champions it was a surge of emotions.

"I took a step back and just had tears in my eyes looking at everyone going crazy, no one could really believe it.

“Its crazy, I watch the Champions League all the time and only this summer I added it to my goals to play in the Champions League.

"Writing it down I remember kind of laughing at myself being like I can dream I guess but now I really will be playing in it and it feels fantastic.” Moving to Dublin and a new club wasn’t easy for Noonan and although it was a shaky start for her, it’s a move she was glad to make.

Edel Kennedy of Wexford Youths in action against Saoirse Noonan of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Shelbourne and Wexford Youths at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“When I first went in I was nervous of course but it was great to have Amanda (Budden) there and I knew a few of the girls from underage internationals like Alex Kavanagh and Jamie Finn.

"I think I put a lot of pressure on myself in the beginning and wasn't enjoying it as much as I should have however once I found my feet and settled in it was all uphill from there.

"It's such a talented ground with bags of knowledge and I love that.

“With regards to my own performances this season I always believe there is room for improvements and in some games I didn't perform to what I would of liked.

"I think I’m top goal scorer in Shels this year so I’m proud of that and I’m happy with the contribution I made but there's definitely loads of chances I missed and things I will improve on going forward.

“For now I’m not even thinking about my plans for next season just yet.

"I’m in my final year of college in MTU so at the moment it’s just about enjoying the league win and then all my focus for a while will be on college and doing well in my Summer exams and then I can focus on soccer again."